Longhorns and Bulldogs Tied 0-0 After Third Inning: Live Updates
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-4, 8-1) are back in action for another massive SEC tilt, with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-2, 8-1) for the first of what is going to be a huge three-game weekend series.
While it is only the fourth conference series for both squads, picking up a series win against the caliber of opponent in this one would be huge. Not only would it bode well for the winner's chance to go on and claim an SEC crown, but it would also firmly cement them in the conversation to be a national seed come the postseason.
Georgia enters the weekend boasting one of the nation's top lineups and riding an impressive nine-game winning streak. Through their first 31 games they've averaged over 10 runs per contest and have blasted a whopping 84 home runs as a team.
As for the Longhorns, they are coming off a disappointing loss against Texas State in their latest midweek clash. However, the last time they dropped a midweek game this season was followed by an impressive series win over LSU, which was also at home.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns open their series against the Bulldogs from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
LIve updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
DH - Jaquae Stewart
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jayden Duplantier
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Alford: Strikeout swinging
Burnett: Pop out to short
Zaborowski: Groundout to short
Bottom First:
Charlie Goldstein (Georgia) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout looking
Flores: Groundout to second
Galvan: Walk
Gasparino: Fielder's choice, Galvan out at second
Top Second:
McCarthy: Fly out to center
Adams: Groundout to second
Obee: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Schuessler: Pop out to second
Borba: Walk
Stewart: Fielder's choice, Borba out at second
Farmer: Fielder's choice, Stewart out at second
Top Third:
Jackson: Groundout to short
Hunter: Strikeout looking
Branch: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Third:
Duplantier: Groundout to third
Mendoza: Groundout to first
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Top Fourth:
Alford: Strikeout looking
Burnett: Groundout to first (3-1)
Zaborowski: Pop out to short