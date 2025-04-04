Longhorns Country

The Longhorns look to get back in the win column with the Bulldogs coming to town.

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (23-4, 8-1) are back in action for another massive SEC tilt, with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-2, 8-1) for the first of what is going to be a huge three-game weekend series.

While it is only the fourth conference series for both squads, picking up a series win against the caliber of opponent in this one would be huge. Not only would it bode well for the winner's chance to go on and claim an SEC crown, but it would also firmly cement them in the conversation to be a national seed come the postseason.

Georgia enters the weekend boasting one of the nation's top lineups and riding an impressive nine-game winning streak. Through their first 31 games they've averaged over 10 runs per contest and have blasted a whopping 84 home runs as a team.

As for the Longhorns, they are coming off a disappointing loss against Texas State in their latest midweek clash. However, the last time they dropped a midweek game this season was followed by an impressive series win over LSU, which was also at home.

Texas Longhorns pitcher Jared Spencer (12) steps up to the mound to pitch during the game against LSU at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns open their series against the Bulldogs from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

LIve updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

DH - Jaquae Stewart

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jayden Duplantier

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Alford: Strikeout swinging

Burnett: Pop out to short

Zaborowski: Groundout to short

Bottom First:

Charlie Goldstein (Georgia) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout looking

Flores: Groundout to second

Galvan: Walk

Gasparino: Fielder's choice, Galvan out at second

Top Second:

McCarthy: Fly out to center

Adams: Groundout to second

Obee: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Schuessler: Pop out to second

Borba: Walk

Stewart: Fielder's choice, Borba out at second

Farmer: Fielder's choice, Stewart out at second

Top Third:

Jackson: Groundout to short

Hunter: Strikeout looking

Branch: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Third:

Duplantier: Groundout to third

Mendoza: Groundout to first

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Top Fourth:

Alford: Strikeout looking

Burnett: Groundout to first (3-1)

Zaborowski: Pop out to short

