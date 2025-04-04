Texas Baseball A Projected National Seed in Field of 64 Predictions
We are roughly halfway through the 2025 college baseball season, which means true contenders are starting to seperate themselves from the rest of the pack. This includes the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, who have proven they belong in the SEC so far.
In their first three series as members of the conference the Longhorns are 8-1, with their lone loss coming at the hands of LSU in the series opener. They bounced back to take the series, though, to go with a pair of road sweeps over Mississippi State and Missouri.
Stacking up wins puts the Longhorns in prime position to not only win the SEC in their first season, but also will go a long way toward them being a national seed in the postseason. This would mean hosting a regional and super regional, should they advance.
While there is still plenty of time before that decision is made, midseason Field of 64 projections are high on the Longhorns' chances at being named a national seed.
In D1Baseball's projections, they are listed as the No. 7 overall national seed and would host a regional with TCU, UTRGV and Oral Roberts. They would be paired up with the No. 10 overall seed North Carolina, whose regional consists of West Virginia, Kentucky and Columbia.
They aren't the only ones who foresee the Longhorns claiming a national seed come June. Those at Baseball America do as well, and they're even higher on Texas to the tune of seeing them as the No. 3 overall seed with Dallas Baptist, Richmond and Austin Peay joining them in Austin.
This would see them paired up with the No. 14 seed Louisville Regional, a team that has handed Texas a loss already, with its regional containing West Virginia and Kentucky also as well as Yale.
Ultimately, these projections are just projections at this point. If the Longhorns can continue to play well, though, and weather the loss of Max Belyeu for the regular season then they will be a top contender to host both a regional and super regional in the postseason.