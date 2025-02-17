Pair of Longhorns Claim Weekly SEC Baseball Honors
Spirits are high in Austin following a strong showing from the No. 16 Texas Longhorns in the Shriners Children's College Showdown to start the 2025 season. They went 2-1 with victories over the Ole Mis Rebels and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
While several players were key factors in the Longhorns' success over the weekend, two stood out above the rest. The duo of Luke Harrison and Adrian Rodriguez were both phenomenal and as a result earned SEC weekly honors.
Harrison was tabbed Texas' starter on Saturday and faced off against a strong Ole Miss lineup. That was no issue for the southpaw, though.
Dialing in and getting to work, he tossed a career-high 6.1 shutout innings with strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one walk to guide the Longhorns to a 10-0 run-rule win and SEC Pitcher of the Week honors.
As for Rodriguez, his weekend definitely started a bit slow. In his first four at-bats the freshman failed to record a hit. His first knock of his career came in the 10th inning against Louisville in the opener, a go-ahead solo home run.
From there he was seemingly impossible to retire. Red hot against both the Rebels and the Cowboys, the third baseman slashed .429/.467/1.071 with two home runs and three RBI across the three-game classic to claim SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
The emergence of Harrison and Rodriguez is a major win for the Longhorns coming out of the first weekend. Pairing with Jared Spencer, Harrison gives Texas a lethal one-two punch at the top of its rotation.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez emerging in such rapid fashion gives the Longhorns another dangerous bat to mix in with their plethora of talented veterans.
