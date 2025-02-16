Report: Texas Longhorns Announce Starting Pitcher vs. Oklahoma State
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns secured the first win of the Jim Schlossnagle era on Saturday night in Arlington with a 10-0 run-rule victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. Texas bounced back from a crushing 4-3 loss to the Louisville Cardinals in extras on Friday night.
Texas will wrap things up at the Shriners Children's Classic at Globe Life Field on Sunday in a matchup against an old Big 12 rival in the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys. And according to Chip Brown of Horns247, the coaching staff has already decided on a pitcher.
Brown reported Saturday that LHP Kade Bing, a transfer from McClennan Community College (Waco, TX), will get the start against Oklahoma State. Jared Spencer got the start against Louisville while Luke Harrison got the nod against Ole Miss.
Last season at McClennan, Bing had 16 appearances and 11 starts while finishing the year 9-2 with a 3.33 ERA.
As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys took down Louisville 12-3 on Saturday night. After the win over Ole Miss, Schlossnagle had high praise for OSU in an interview with Daniel Allen of O'Colly Sports.
"It looks like an Omaha, College World Series-caliber team to me," Schlossnagle told Allen. "... Oklahoma State is certainly a team that when you look at them, they remind me a lot of our Texas A&M team last year. Just so, so super physical. There's threats throughout the lineup. Just a scary team to play."
Texas and Oklahoma State will begin play Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Chendall Weaver Nearing Return From Injury
MORE: Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns Past No. 15 Kentucky to End Losing Streak
MORE: Texas Longhorns RB CJ Baxter 'Hurt' by Loss of Tashard Choice
MORE: Jim Schlossnagle Joins Texas Baseball Coaching Legends with Opening Day Loss
MORE: Texas Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer To Receive Contract Extension