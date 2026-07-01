Texas Baseball Adds Talented Portal Arm to Bolster Bullpen

It was a busy night on Tuesday evening for Jim Schlossnagle and the rest of the Texas Longhorns staff. First, it was reported that they hired a pair of coaches in Jack Marder and Caleb Longley to round out the staff in sensational fashion.

Shortly after, the Longhorns received their fifth commit out of the transfer portal with the addition of former Middle Tennessee State pitcher, Gavin King. He joins a portal class so far that consists of Linkin Garcia, Ian Armstrong, Sawyer Solitaria and Trevor Goldenetz.

As for King, his addition is certainly one made in mind with the potential he can unlock working with pitching coach, Max Weiner.

What can Texas fans expect from King?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his sophomore season at Middle Tennessee State in 2026, King flashed elite stuff and saw time both in the starting rotation and out of the bullpen. Appearing in 19 games, three of which he started, he logged 42 innings and sported a 6.00 ERA.

Those numbers may not look impressive, but he did also finish second on the team with 59 strikeouts. Where he struggled, though, was his command to the tune of 31 walks in his limited action.

When he was on he was nearly unhittable, which was not a consistent occurence. Fortunately for him, though, Weiner is one of the nation's top pitching coaches and has developed several elite arms during his career.

Now, he'll get the chance to work with King and there is no doubt that the stuff is there. Sporting a fastball that tops out in the upper 90s and a 6-foot-7 frame.

This addition bolsters the Texas bullpen, giving it another arm to work with following the likely transition of Sam Cozart and Michael Winter into the starting rotation as well as the possible departure of Thomas Burns in the MLB Draft.

Of course, this is likely far from the last portal addition you can expect the Longhorns to make before it is all said and done. Especially after reaching the College World Series and coming up short of winning the seventh championship in program history.

Schlossnagle has shown time and time again he can bring in big names from the portal. He'll continue to do so this offseason, aiming to retool an already talented 2027 roster with the goal of getting back to Omaha again next season.

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