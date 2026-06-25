Texas Baseball Bolsters Roster With Another Solid Transfer Portal Addition

The Texas Longhorns have certainly been no strangers to the transfer portal since coach Jim Schlossnagle took over in Austin.

After bringing in Ethan Mendoza and Thomas Burns during his first offseason, he brought in Aiden Robbins and Carson Tinney ahead of the 2026 campaign. Safe to say all four have been key pieces of Texas' success the last two seasons.

Looking to continue that trend, the Longhorns hit the portal again on Wednesday evening. Former Long Beach State outfielder Trevor Goldenetz announced on Instagram that he would be making his way to Austin for the 2027 season.

What can Texas fans expect from Goldenetz?

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a freshman, Goldenetz appeared in 31 games for Long Beach State and made 30 starts. However, the outfielder missed time after suffering a hand injury. Despite that, though, the Longhorns certainly love the numbers he produced when he was on the diamond.

A solid bat from the left side, Goldenetz recorded a strong .370 average and drove in 12 runs. More notably, he displayed strong plate discipline with 19 walks while striking out only 14 times in his 108 at-bats.

Goldenetz is the fourth portal pick up for Texas so far, joining Linkin Garcia, Ian Armstrong and Sawyer Solitaria. His addition, beyond providing a strong presence at the plate, also settles the outfield in 2027.

After the departure of Robbins to the MLB Draft and Maddox Monsour to the portal, the lone starter you could write down for Texas was Anthony Pack Jr. in left field. Now, Goldenetz is likely to man center while Solitaria will hold down the fort over in right field.

As for how it impacts the rest of the lineup, he'll offer another bat that can get on base at a consistent clip and then provide yet another strong base stealing threat in the process.

What's next for the Longhorns?

Look for Schlossnagle and his staff to continue their aggressive approach to the portal. They've shown consistently in his first two seasons in Austin that they can identify key pieces, as was evidenced by the additions of Robbins and Tinney helping lead the way to Omaha.

So far, the four players they've brought in certainly possess the talent needed to get back to the College World Series in 2027. If the Longhorns can bring in more elite players, too, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see them return to Omaha once again.

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