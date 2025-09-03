Texas Baseball Keeps Rolling, Lands Elite Class of 2027 Recruit
Winning in college athletics does not stop at defeating your opponents on a given game day. No, that energy must be carried over into the world of recruiting, whether that be from the high school ranks or the transfer portal. Jim Schlossnagle and his staff are keenly aware of this and have shown their ability to land big-time players since taking charge of the Texas Longhorns.
Hired during the offseason in 2024, Schlossnagle wasted no time after landing in Austin bringing in elite players in the small window of time he had. That has been no different one year later. After securing an astounding class of 2025 recruits and a stacked portal class, they have turned their attention to 2026 and 2027.
This continued on Tuesday afternoon, when the Longhorns landed a commitment from Selvin Garrett. Hailing from Buda, Texas, the class of 2027 recruit currently plays high school baseball at Buda Johnson HS and is widely viewed as one of the best players in the state of Texas for his recruiting class.
Schlossnagle and his staff continue to flex their recruiting muscles with the addition of Garrett
There's a lot to like about Garrett when you turn on the film. A strong presence at the plate, the right-hander shows plenty of poise every time he sets foot into the box. Combining this with good discipline allows him to focus on getting a pitch he can hit and driving it into the outfield for a base knock.
Offense isn't his only strong suit, either, as the infielder also displays a penchant for vacuuming up any ground balls hit his way. Combine both and you see exactly why the Longhorns viewed him as a priority target, as well as what makes him one of the best players in Texas.
The Longhorns have been aggressive in their pursuit of talent, as Garrett marks the third commitment in the class of 2027 already. He joins Luke Gladchuk and Grant Sperandio as one of the building blocks for what could be another elite class under Schlossnagle.
As the offseason continues to march toward the start of the 2026 season, watch for the Longhorns to continue adding big names to their future recruiting classes. They won the SEC in their first season under Schlossnagle, and if they continue to recruit at the same elite level under him, then they will cement themselves as perennial contenders in college baseball's top conference.