Texas Baseball Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle Confirms 2026 Opening Weekend Opponent
Despite Texas baseball being just two days shy of its first game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced on Tuesday that next season’s opening weekend is already in the works.
Schlossnagle confirmed that the Longhorns will travel to California to play San Diego in a three-game series to kick off the 2026 season.
“We open up with USD. I can say that because we've already signed the contract series. That's a three-game series that I believe Texas owes because Texas played USD last year,” Schlossnagle said during Tuesday’s media availability.
In 2024, Texas beat San Diego 2-1 with a combined score of 21-13 in Austin. The Longhorns’ one loss came after an 11-inning game where the Toreros broke a tie with one run in the final inning.
Schlossnagle also hinted at the possibility of returning to Houston in the third week of the 2026 schedule to compete in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park, but it is not confirmed.
Texas will begin its 2025 campaign in Arlington at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, where the team is set to face off against Louisville, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma State.
When asked about the first games of the season being a road tournament, Schlossnagle said that he would rather wait a few weeks, but is still excited to see his players in action.
“I would prefer not to do it in the first weekend of the season. I love the tournament and set up, [I] love the challenge of it. I would prefer to do it the third week, which I believe maybe next year we're in Houston that third week, but it is such an awesome opportunity,” Schlossnagle said.
The Longhorns’ first matchup against Louisville will air at 7 p.m. CT this Friday on FloSports and will be radio broadcasted on TexasSports.com.
