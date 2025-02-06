Longhorns Baseball 2025 Television Schedule Revealed

Longhorns Country

Ahead of the 2025 season beginning, the Longhorns announced their televised games.

As the days go by and the start of college baseball season continues to creep up, fan excitement surrounding the Texas Longhorns is only increasing. Of course, there are a lot of changes coming to Disch-Falk Field in 2025 to prompt said excitement.

It has been written about countless times, but the two most notable changes are the Longhorns' first season in the SEC under a brand new coaching staff. That coaching staff is headlined by Jim Schlossnagle, one of the best and most well-respected coaches in the sport.

With these changes comes a high demand to watch the team take the diamond and stack up wins. Well on Thursday afternoon the Longhorns' 2025 television schedule was announced.

Texas will make at least 11 appearances on national television throughout the season, with all nonlinear home games set to broadcast on SEC Network+. The Longhorns are scheduled to have seven of those 11 games broadcast on SEC Network.

Date

Time

Network

Opponent

March 16

1 p.m.

SEC Network

@ Mississippi State

March 21

7 p.m.

SEC Network

LSU

March 30

1 p.m.

SEC Network

@ Missouri

April 12

11 a.m.

SEC Network

@ Kentucky

April 13

11 a.m.

SEC Network

@ Kentucky

April 25

7 p.m.

SEC Network

Texas A&M

May 2

7 p.m.

SEC Network

@ Arkansas

As for the other four nationally televised games, they will appear on a ESPN2 and ESPNU. Games two and three of the highly anticipated Texas A&M showdown will appear on ESPN2, as well as the series opener against Arkansas. The ESPNU game will during Texas' series opener against Florida.

Date

Time

Network

Opponent

April 26

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Texas A&M

April 27

3 p.m.

ESPN2

Texas A&M

May 1

6 p.m.

ESPN2

@ Arkansas

May 9

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Florida

Once the regular season concludes and postseason play begins, the SEC Tournament will have all 15 games televised from May 20-25. The first 14 games of the tournament will be available to watch on SEC Network while the championship game is set to air on ESPN2.

There are lofty expectations for the Longhorns in 2025 with all the changes set to take place. As they go through the season with their eyes set on a trip to Omaha, fans everywhere will have a chance to tune in and support their squad.

