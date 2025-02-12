Texas Longhorns Freshman Bringing 'Really Important' Energy: 'We Need That!'
AUSTIN -- Whenever the personality of the No. 3 Texas Longhorns is brought up, veteran players always have one answer for who brings the most energy, the freshman duo of Bryanna Preston and Jordan Lee. The two can always be seen dancing and celebrating on the bench, something the rest of the team appreciates as the two are always bringing the energy.
For Preston, her energy isn't a switch she needs to flip, it's just how she always is.
"I have a lot of energy, and I just kind of spread that to my teammates, and you know, we're just having a good time," Preston said. "It just reminds me to just have fun out there. So it's kind of like one of those moments."
Her ability to have fun with basketball rubs off on her teammates, as after the Vanderbilt game, senior Shay Holle said how it makes the entire team appreciate how lucky they are to play basketball at such a high level and when times get tough, it reminds them that basketball is just a game and they all play because they love it so much.
Preston knows that practice translates to games, and she applies that mindset to everything, including practices.
"It just starts in practice honestly, when we're down or just don't have no energy, the gym is quiet me and Jordan kind of just get us started, get us some energy," Preston said. "Because that's really important. When we get into these tough games, we need that energy. We need that extra, you know, so we could win the game or do whatever we need to do, get a stop, get a score, you know. So that energy is really important, and me and Jordan like we make sure we bring it every day."
While head coach Vic Schaefer doesn't know how Preston and Lee are so energetic all the time, he appreciates the positive vibes they bring to the team. Both have seen increased roles recently and he accredits that to their ability to keep their energy high at all times.
For Preston, her speed is something that never drops off. Schaefer said that while point guards have to change gears, she is always running at the highest gear possible and can still find another one.
"Bree plays with such emotion, such passion," Schaefer said. "She's got all the sayings y'all like, you know the what the kids say and their cliches and all that... That's fun for me to watch kids. They're having fun with each other, like her and Jordan. It's like an aerobics class over there on the sideline when they're not in the game, like they're just having so much fun. They're supporting their teammates. They're great teammates. She plays with that passion and that emotion, and she's got a smile on her face, you know."
Schaefer is not only appreciative of Preston's energy off the court but that he has someone he can trust to give point guard Rori Harmon a break in big games. Against South Carolina, Preston played the majority of the fourth quarter running the point and leading Texas to the win.
Preston and Texas will take the court again on Thursday against No. 8 Kentucky for the team's second straight top-10 matchup. The game will be played in Lexington and tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
