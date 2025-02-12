Texas Longhorns Not a Top Choice For Highly-Ranked 2026 Recruit
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have been on a hot streak of recruiting top athletes. Texas holds the top position in the class of 2025 recruiting with four five-star signees. For the current high school juniors, only three have announced their commitment to Texas, including four-star Dia Bell, but the Horns will miss out on the No. 2 player nationally.
Five-star plus offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho told Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits his final 11 choices, seven of which are SEC schools. The Baltimore native narrowed down his list to his home school Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Penn State in addition to Southeastern Conference programs Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M.
According to On3 predictions, Iheanacho has a 26 percent chance of committing to Georgia, with Penn State following at a 17.2 percent chance.
Texas has already received a commitment in the offensive tackle position in the class of 2026 in three-star recruit Max Wright from Melissa, Texas. He is the latest commit for the Longhorns, announcing his decision on Feb. 5.
Though Texas extended an offer to Iheanacho, On3 ranked the Longhorns' chances to be under one percent. Currently ranked eighth in the 2026 recruiting and fifth in the SEC with a recruiting score of 91.38. For the now top-ranked class of 2025, Texas and Sarkisian didn't have a hot start, but eventually took control of the recruiting scene.
National Signing Day for the class of 2026 won't take place until December, so Texas has plenty of time to make more moves.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Dominate Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Chris Del Conte Announces Change to Texas Longhorns 2025 Football Schedule
MORE: Texas Longhorns New QB 'Beyond Blessed' With Commitment
MORE: Two Texas Longhorns Named to PFF All-Transfer Portal Roster
MORE: Texas AD Chris Del Conte on SMU Rumors: '1000 Percent False'