Longhorns Baseball Named Consensus Top 20 Team Entering 2025 Season
With the calendar flipped over to February, we are officially getting closer and closer to everyone's favorite time of the year -- college baseball season. For the Texas Longhorns, the start of the 2025 season marks a new era for the program.
First and foremost, the Longhorns are set to begin their first season as members of the SEC. In doing so they move to the toughest conference in the country for college baseball, with multiple teams considered viable contenders to win a national championship.
The other major difference will come in the dugout. Gone is David Pierce, as he and Texas parted ways following the 2024 season. In his place will be one of the sport's premier coaches in Jim Schlossnagle. He and the rest of his coaching staff have lofty expectations, including getting back to Omaha.
Making matters easier in that regard is a roster brimming with talent. Notably, the Longhorns saw the return of the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, Max Belyeu, as well as star shortstop Jalin Flores. Pair the return of those two playmakers with a loaded transfer class and multiple talented freshmen, and one can see why the hype is there.
Don't just take our word for it, though. The Longhorns are considered a consensus preseason Top 20 squad after the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll slotted them at No. 13. Elsewhere they landed at No. 7 according to Perfect Game, No. 14 by Baseball America, No. 17 by NCBWA and No. 19 by D1Baseball.
As for the start of the season itself, Texas kicks off its campaign in a MLB stadium once again with a return to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX for the Shriners Children's College Showdown. The first contest will take place on Feb. 14, as the Longhorns start their journey to Omaha against the Lousiville Cardinals at 7 p.m. CT.
