Rylan Galvan Sails Walk-Off Home Run to Clinch Texas Longhorns Sweep Over Georgia
As soon as junior catcher Rylan Galvan heard the knock on his bat, he knew his ball was gone, and it was headed straight for the UFCU Disch-Falk Field sign.
The walk-off home run in the 10th inning capped a 4-3 win for No. 5 Texas on Sunday to complete the series sweep against No. 3 Georgia, the team’s third in the SEC.
Galvan flung his helmet in triumph while his teammates celebrated with him once he rounded home plate, spraying water and eventually ripping off his jersey.
“Which one was better, my swing or my shirt coming off?” Galvan asked during the post game press conference. “I was kind of able to back them into a corner with the three-one count, and I knew if I got it, I wasn’t going to miss it, and [I] put a good swing on it.”
Prior to Galvan’s homer, the Bulldogs and the Longhorns played a cat and mouse game that led to a 3-3 stalemate by the time the ninth inning rolled around.
To get Texas on the board first, graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler singled, advancing all the way to third on two wild pitches, and sophomore third baseman Casey Borba walked to open the bottom of the second inning. Similar to how his home run got Texas in the game during Saturday’s contest, sophomore designated hitter Jaquae Stewart knocked a single to bring in Borba.
However, Texas starting junior pitcher Ruger Riojas racked up three walks and a hit-by-pitch in the third inning alone to let Georgia tie things up 1-1.
Texas was left scoreless through the next three consecutive innings, while Riojas allowed a solo home run at the top of the fifth to push the Bulldogs ahead.
It wasn’t long until the Longhorns were able to come up with an answer in the sixth inning. Sophomore second baseman Ethan Mendoza took a pitch to the helmet and moved to first base before junior shortstop Jalin Flores stepped up to the plate. Flores sailed a ball to right center field, and the wind carried it right over the fence for his 30th career home run.
The 3-2 lead Texas possessed was celebrated prematurely as Riojas gave up another home run at the top of the seventh inning, placing the two teams at a stalemate. A call to the bullpen would bring in freshman relief pitcher Dylan Volantis, and Riojas retreated with three hits, three runs, a career-high four walks, and seven strikeouts.
Volantis left a clean slate over the eighth and ninth innings, but the Longhorns offense couldn’t pry itself from the 3-3 tie, leading into extra innings.
After leaving the Bulldogs hitless in the top of the 10th, with Volantis throwing eight total strikeouts, the first to step up for Texas was Galvan, and the rest is history, literally. Galvan’s walk-off was the first by a Longhorn since March 2023.
Volantis, funnily enough, admitted that he missed out on seeing Galvan's game-winner due to a case of bad timing.
"It was unfortunate, [it was] actually the one time I went to the bathroom," Volantis said. "Right when I got in the bathroom, I heard loud cheering, and I missed it. I just ran out and I see Galvan on his second base, and I knew it."
Texas will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday in a midweek matchup against Houston Christian at 6:30 p.m. CT.