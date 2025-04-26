Steve Sarkisian Throws Out First Pitch to Jonah Williams at Texas vs. Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian made an appearance at UFCU Disch-Falk Field Friday night prior to the first-ever SEC series between No. 1 Texas and Texas A&M.
Sarkisian, a former baseball player himself, threw out an impressive first pitch to none other than freshman two-sport star Jonah Williams, who plays left field for the baseball team and safety for the football team once he joins them ahead of fall camp.
According to Jeff Howe of OnTexasFootball, Sarkisian's pitch was logged at 58 miles per hour, a solid number for the 51-year-old.
The Longhorns would go on to win the first game of the series 2-1 thanks to a late home run from Tommy Farmer.
Take a look at Sarkisian's pitch:
While speaking with the media recently, Sarkisian talked about how impressed he's been with Williams, who has made his way into the starting lineup in the middle of SEC play. Despite catching the first pitch, he missed Friday's series opener as he continues to deal with an injury. He was listed as a game-time decision against the Aggies.
"The guy is out there looking like Juan Soto right now," Sarkisian said. “He’s playing on some big time series right now, he’s got a great opportunity, and he’s maximizing."
Sarkisian has also talked about his relationship with Texas baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle and how they are in communication when it comes to balancing things for Williams.
"I think it's really important that [Schlossnagle] and I work well together, we've got a great relationship," Sarkisian said. "I did the dual-sport thing there for a couple years, so I respect it, what he's going through. He's maximizing that meeting time with us when he has that time, and then there will be that natural transition."
The Longhorns already have a ton of talent in the defensive secondary headed into the fall. Eventually adding Williams to the fold could make Texas' defense even more dangerous in 2025.