Texas Baseball Announces Scheduling Change vs. Houston
AUSTIN -- No. 16 Texas Longhorns baseball is making a slight change to the schedule ahead of Tuesday's midweek home opener against the Houston Cougars.
The team announced that the game's start time has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. After playing Houston, the Longhorns will host Dartmouth for a weekend series, but rain in the Austin forecast for Saturday, it remains a possibility that the second game of the series could be impacted as well.
Many games around the country are being impacted by weather. The No. 1-ranked Texas A&M Aggies announced that their Tuesday midweek game has been cancelled due to expected weather.
As for the Longhorns, they'll look to keep things rolling and move to 3-1 against the Cougars after finishing the Shriners Children's College Showdown with wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. Texas lost its first game of the event to Louisville on Saturday in a 4-3 extra-innings heartbreaker.
The Longhorns used an offensive explosion to take down then-No. 17 Oklahoma State in a 14-8 win. Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle had told Daniel Allen of O'Colly Sports that the Pokes "look like a College World Series-caliber team," making the win all that more impressive.
"It looks like an Omaha, College World Series-caliber team to me,"Schlossnagle told Allen."... Oklahoma State is certainly a team that when you look at them, they remind me a lot of our Texas A&M team last year. Just so, so super physical. There's threats throughout the lineup. Just a scary team to play."
