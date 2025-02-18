Texas Longhorns to Start Freshman Pitcher in Home Opener
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are set to unveil a new face on the mound in their home opener and first midweek game against the Houston Cougars on Tuesday night.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Jason Flores will make his Longhorn debut in the contest, according to reports from Chip Brown of 247Sports.
A Texas native, Flores was a four-year letterman at Naaman Forest High School and a four-time All-State honoree. He poses a fastball up to 96 miles per hour, and finished out his junior season with a 3.07 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
The Longhorns displayed a stacked pitching staff in their opening weekend at the Shriners Children's College Showdown, with senior transfer Jared Spencer, redshirt junior Luke Harrison, and sophomore Kade Bing all making their first starts of the 2025 season.
Spencer, who moved to Austin from Indiana State, shined on the mound for five innings, striking out six batters and allowing no runs.
Following an overtime loss against Louisville on Friday, Texas shutout Ole Miss 10-0 as Harrison stole the show for just over six innings of action with six strikeouts.
Texas capped off the weekend with a 14-8 upset win over No. 17 Oklahoma State, and Bing made quick appearance until the Cowboys gained a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Flores will take the mound for the Longhorns starting at 5:30 p.m., with the game moved from its original time of 6:30 due to incliment weather.
