Texas Longhorns Finalists for Former Four-Star Alabama Commit
Four-star 2026 defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland is winding down his recruitment as he's narrowed his choices to six.
As first reported, by On3's Hayes Fawcett, Cleveland has a top-six list of schools that includes Georgia, Florida, Miami, Texas, North Carolina, and Auburn.
The four-star linemen, according to 247Sports, omitted the Alabama Crimson Tide, the in-state school that he was once committed to. The Birmingham, Alabama, native committed to the Crimson Tide back in October of 2024, before decommitting in December.
Now he has reopened his recruitment and has seemingly closed the door on recommitting to Alabama. Instead, Auburn is the only program from his home state that he is looking at.
At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 9 defensive lineman, the No. 9 player from Alabama, and the 101st-ranked prospect nationally in their composite.
While no decision date or official visits have been set for the Alabama native, it does seem that Cleveland's recruitment is reaching its end. However, even if he does announce his commitment within the next few months, it doesn't mean its entirely over as there will be chances for schools to flip him ahead of December's Early Signing Day.
While attention is just now starting to turn fully toward the 2026 class, the Longhorns already have just three commits so far. A slow start, but it seems very likely to change over the coming weeks as head coach Steve Sarkisian and co., continue to visit and talk with prospects from the '26 class.
Texas begins the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
