Texas Longhorns Catcher Rylan Galvan Selected in MLB Draft
When you look back at the 2025 season for the Texas Longhorns, it will be easy to say they came up short of the ultimate goal. Yes, they won the regular season conference title in their first season in the SEC. However, they were unable to make it to the College World Series despite hosting a regional as the No. 2 national seed after being dispatched by the UTSA Roadrunners.
There were plenty of positives, too, though. Perhaps the biggest of them all was the emergence of catcher Rylan Galvan. He was the heart and soul of the Longhorns at the plate and behind, anchoring the lineup and cementing his place as one of the nation's best backstops. As a result, he heard his name called in the 2025 MLB Draft with the Chicago White Sox taking him with the No. 376 overall pick in the 13th round.
Whether or not he should have been drafted earlier is an entirely different. And spoiler alert, but he absolutely should have been. Galvan was a Buster Posey Award finalist and was one of the last three candidates for the honor which is given annually to the best catcher in college baseball. Fortunately for the White Sox, he was available late in the draft.
After a breakout campaign in 2025, Galvan was selected by the White Sox in the 2025 MLB Draft
That was far from the only honor Galvan received. He was also named a member of the All-SEC First Team as well as Third Team All-American honors. Of course, one look at his bonkers numbers and it is evident why he received all the accolades that he did in 2025.
The superstar catcher finished fourth on the Longhorns with a career-high .296 average, showing he could both hit for power and get on base at a consisent clip as well. Proving this, Galvan blasted a team-high 15 home runs while also pacing Texas in walks with 47 and driving in an impressive 47 runs.
Behind the plate, the backstop was an absolute brick wall while working with one of the nation's premier pitching staffs. This, paired with a cannon of an arm that nailed nine would-be base runners, also made him an elite option for Texas defensively.
Galvan was the third Longhorn drafted during the second day, joining left-handed pitcher Jared Spencer and shortstop Jalin Flores, both of which were taken in the 11th round. The trio also joined right fielder Max Belyeu, whose name was called on Sunday.