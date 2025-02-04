Texas Longhorns' Max Belyeu Receives Third Preseason All-American Honor
AUSTIN -- As the Texas Longhorns are just 10 days away from the start of a new baseball era at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, junior outfielder Max Belyeu continues to garner national attention, earning his third preseason All-American Honor.
Belyeu was named a second-team preseason All-American by Baseball America, adding to his list of preseason superlatives. The reigning Big 12 Player of the Year also received recognition as a first-team All-American by Perfect Game and third-team honors from D1 Baseball. He is the only Texas player to receive honors from all three major baseball news outlets.
Baseball American also has Texas listed at 14th in their preseason rankings, as Belyeu and the Longhorns are garnering lots of hype with new head coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Last season, Belyeu led the Longhorns in slugging percentage with a batting average of .329 and shared the lead for home runs with junior shortstop Jalin Flores, hitting 18 each.
Belyeu was also given the honor of best outfield arm by Baseball America, being the first choice over Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette and Oregon State's Gavin Turley. The outfielder showed off his strength many times last season, throwing people out at home from deep in right field.
The veteran will start off the new era of Texas baseball in Arlington as Texas will play in the Shriners Children's College Showdown. The Longhorns' first game will be against the Louisville Cardinals followed by matchups against SEC foe Ole Miss and former Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State.
The Longhorns will play at home for the first time on Tuesday, Feb 18 in a mid-week game against the Houston Cougars.
