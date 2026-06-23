Texas Longhorns Lose Another Pitcher to The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal departures are finally starting to pick up for Texas baseball.

Before the Longhorns were eliminated in the Men's College World Series, only a handful of players had entered the portal — outfielder William Hill, pitcher Jadyn Furgason and pitcher Cooper Rummel. None of the three appeared in a game during the 2026 season.

But now that no more games remain to keep players in Austin, we’ve begun to see some real contributors explore opportunities elsewhere.

Some are more or less unsurprising, given how little of a difference they truly made in the roster. Still, several were valuable depth pieces with bright futures.

One of those players is right-handed pitcher Jason Flores, who entered the transfer portal on June 23.

Jason Flores Becomes Latest Longhorn to Enter Portal

Portal Update



RHP Jason Flores has entered the transfer portal



The Soph righty made 9 appearances and 2 starts with a 6.75 ERA over 12 IP



Flores is currently with @HarwichMariners in the Cape Cod.



Big arm talent - will be interesting to see where he ranks on @64Analytics — Zachary Symm (@ZachAtTheDisch) June 23, 2026

Flores leaves Austin after two seasons that showcased both his immense potential and discouraging inconsistency.

A contributor as a freshman in 2025, Flores appeared poised to play a larger role in the pitching staff entering 2026. Instead, his sophomore campaign never fully materialized.

The hard-throwing right-hander appeared in nine games and made two starts in 2026, posting a 6.75 ERA across 12 innings. He tossed three scoreless innings against Houston, but never really saw any high-leverage innings (besides an appearance against Mississippi State, in which he allowed a walk and a single in the eighth inning).

Even amid those struggles, Flores remains loaded with raw talent, possessing a fastball with lightning speed. But unfortunately, the talent never amounted to a valuable role in Texas’s staff in 2026.

His departure is certainly disappointing from Texas' perspective.

Just one season earlier, he was thought to become a major contributor to the 2026 squad. As a freshman in 2025, he made 14 appearances, including five starts, while compiling a 4-2 record and a 2.78 ERA. He held opposing hitters to a .205 batting average and struck out 27 batters across 32.1 innings.

Now, Flores will look for a fresh start elsewhere.

Other Longhorns Heading to the Portal

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Maddox Monsour and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

While Flores is possibly the most notable departure so far, he's far from the only Longhorn entering the portal this offseason.

Freshman outfielder Maddox Monsour announced his departure after appearing in 36 games and making 14 starts during the 2026 season. Monsour hit .185 with one home run and 10 RBIs.

The Longhorns have also lost both of their primary backup catchers. Presley Courville entered the portal after appearing in 16 games and batting .250, while Andrew Ermis departed after hitting .353 across 14 appearances.

On the mound, former midweek starter Kade Bing entered the portal after seeing his role diminish in 2026. Bing was a prominent contributor in 2025 but, like Flores, saw limited action this season and appeared in only six games.

Infielder Cal Early also entered the portal after one season in Austin. The Liberty transfer appeared in 11 games for the Longhorns.

On the other side, Texas has brought in several high-profile transfers, including Texas Tech infielder Linkin Garcia, St. Mary's catcher Ian Armstrong and Kent State outfielder Sawyer Solitaria.

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