Texas Longhorns Officially Reveal Full 2026 Baseball Schedule
Other than opening day itself and the start of the College World Series, one of the best days for any college baseball fan is when their respective team reveals the schedule for the upcoming season. For the Texas Longhorns this exciting moment finally came on Thursday afternoon.
We of course already knew a good chunk of the 2026 schedule for the Longhorns, with the announcement that they'll be playing in the Astros Foundation College Classic. Then they revealed their 30-game, SEC slate which features a plethora of exciting matchups.
Now, though, we officially have 50-plus schedule, complete with not only the Astros Foundation College Classic and conference games, but the rest of the weekend series and midweek contests the Longhorns will play in 2026.
Who are the Longhorns playing next season?
The Longhorns will kick off the 2026 season with a heavy home schedule, as their eight games will be played at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. First up will be a three-game series against the UC Davis Aggies from Feb. 13-15 to open the campaign. After that, they welcome the Lamar Cardinals for a midweek game, host the Michigan State Spartans for a weekend series and then end with the UTRGV Vaqueros.
From there, they head down south to Houston to participate in the aforementioned Astros Foundation College Classic from Feb. 27-March 1. This sets up an exciting slate of games over the course of the month of March, starting with a short road trip to take on the Texas State Bobcats on March 10.
After that comes the real fun -- the start of SEC play. Now, we won't go into detail about every conference matchup, but will remind you that Texas opens at home with a three-game series against the Ole Miss Rebels from March 13-15.
Looking at the rest of the schedule, there are several interesting midweek contests coming in 2026. For starters, the Longhorns host their half of their typical home-and-home with Texas State on March 31. Other notable midweek games include a road trip to face the Houston Cougars on March 24, as well as home games against the Air Force Falcons on April 21 and UTSA Roadrunners on May 5.
It is another exciting slate of games for the Longhorns in 2026, from non-conference foes and midweek clashes to what is sure to be an action-packed SEC schedule. There's a lot to look forward to, especially with another season under the guidance of Jim Schlossnagle as he looks to get Texas back to Omaha.