Texas Baseball Officially Reveals Exciting 2026 SEC Schedule
As the long wait for the start of college baseball season continues, we were given another piece of the puzzle for the Texas Longhorns' 2026 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. And folks, this is undoubtedly our biggest reveal yet in terms of who the Longhorns will be playing and when.
We now officially have the Longhorns' 2026 conference schedule. They will enter SEC play with an even bigger target on their backs than they did in 2025, as they will do so as the reigning regular season champions.
Starting things off, Texas will begin its journey through the SEC gauntlet with a home series against a team they played in 2025, but not in conference play, the Ole Miss Rebels from March 13-15. Following that series will be a road trip to take on the Auburn Tigers from March 20-22, followed by the Red River Rivalry series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field from March 27-29.
Another exciting season is on the horizon as the Longhorns will once again grind out a 30-game SEC gauntlet
While March will see the Longhorns taking on two foes from the 2025 schedule, it will be a different story in April. They start with back-to-back road series, beginning with one of the new teams they'll be facing in the South Carolina Gamecocks from April 2-4 followed by a heated set against the Texas A&M Aggies from April 10-12.
Then they finish the month with two more new conference sets, first with three at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide from April 17-19 and then wrapping it up with a road showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores from April 24-26.
That just leaves us with May, another month with two repeat foes on deck for Texas. Coming to town from May 1-3 will be one of them, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Then comes a road trip and a new opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers, from May 8-10. And lastly, the Longhorns will wrap up the regular season with a home series against the Missouri Tigers from May 14-16.
Along with the newly released SEC schedule, we already knew three of the Longhorns' games in 2026. They are set to compete in the Astros Foundation College Classic from Feb. 27-March 1, taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Baylor Bears and Ohio State Buckeyes. As well, they have a pair of fall exhibition games against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Lamar Cardinals.
There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the schedule, including matchups against familiar foes in the Sooners and Aggies as well as fresh blood like the Commodores and Crimson Tide. However, missing out on other conference clashes like LSU or Arkansas is an unfortunate scheduling happening.
With months still left to go before the beginning of the regular season, and especially conference play, there is no telling just how difficult this schedule will end up being. For now, though, the Longhorns will prepare as if every series is do or die as they aim to repeat as conference champions.