Texas' Starting Pitcher and Lineup for College World Series Rematch Against Georgia

After opening the College World Series with a loss, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns didn't change their mindset. They simply dialed back in and prepared for an elimination game against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide.

That approach worked in their favor, too, as they easily cruised to a 14-2 blowout victory over the Crimson Tide to stave off elimination and extend their stay in Omaha. Then they turned their attention to the night cap between the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners.

With a 4-3 win by the Sooners, the Bulldogs were sent into the loser's bracket and to a rematch with the Longhorns. Texas will look to prove Saturday's loss was more it beating itself than losing, aiming for revenge against Georgia and a spot in the national semifinals against its bitter rivals.

How will the Longhorns line up against the Bulldogs?

Texas Longhorns shortstop Adrian Rodriguez celebrates his home run against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Men's College World Series. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Starting pitcher

Luke Harrison (6—3, 4.29 ERA)

Harrison has been a consistent presence on the mound throughout the season for the Longhorns. When they've needed someone to go out and right the ship in a series, he's been the man for the job on multiple occasions.

This included both the Austin Regional and Super Regional, when he appeared both as a starter and in relief out of the bullpen to get the Longhorns to Omaha. Now, he's toeing the rubber again as the starter against the Bulldogs with a spot in the national semifinals on the line.

It will certainly not be an easy task for the southpaw. Georgia fields arguably the deepest lineup in the nation and can pounce on mistakes in a hurry, as Texas learned in its 7-1 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

If he can deliver another stellar outing and quiet their bats, though, then that puts Texas in a good position to stave off elimination once more and take another step closer to reaching the championship series.

Projected lineup

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

DH - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Temo Becerra

1B - Ashton Larson

3B - Casey Borba

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

Sometimes shaking things up is all a team needs to regain its momentum and get back in the win column. This proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Longhorns in its demolition of the Crimson Tide on Monday.

Following an ugly showing at the plate in the loss to Georgia on Saturday, Mendoza was shifted up to the cleanup role while Becerra slid down to the sixth spot. What came next was a 14-run outburst, headlined by a cycle for Rodriguez to go with his career-high seven RBI.

So, as has been a recurring theme, if it isn't broke then don't think to fix it. This version of the Longhorns lineup was firing on all cylinders from the jump against Alabama and should they find themselves in the same order on Tuesday, will look to repeat that success against the Bulldogs.

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