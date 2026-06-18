Which Texas Longhorns Baseball Players Could Leave for the MLB Draft?

You don’t grow old in college baseball, and for many Texas Longhorns, a part of the 2026 squad, they have played their final game in the program.

With the MLB Draft set to commence next month, many notable Longhorns will have their names called in the draft’s 20 rounds or are eligible to be signed as undrafted free agents.

Per draft rules, college players are eligible after they turn 21-years-old, usually after the players' junior year of school. Here are some potential Longhorns that will be playing professional baseball next season.

Texas Will Lose Major Production Following The Draft

Jun 15, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas Longhorns starting pitcher Ruger Riojas (13) and catcher Carson Tinney (8) walk to the dugout before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Longhorns baseball program owns an impressive streak, having at least one player drafted every single year since the start of the modern era MLB Draft in 1965. This year will undoubtedly extend the streak to 61 consecutive drafts.

Three Texas players — Carson Tinney, Aiden Robbins and Ruger Riojas — all find themselves as prospects landing in the MLB’s top 200 list and are expected to fall within the first three rounds.

That trio makes up the first two bats in the order, and the main offensive producers in their run to break the three-year Omaha drought, and a proven starting pitcher for the past two years.

Although both Tinney and Robbins are juniors and can return to the program, their expected place to be selected makes it unlikely to return next season.

Along with Riojas, the Longhorns will lose three major arms in the rotation, with Luke Harrison, Haiden Leffew and Max Grubbs all running out of eligibility.

As a draft-eligible junior, pitcher Thomas Burns will be an intriguing player to watch to see if he declares for the draft in July. Burns opened up the season as the Longhorns' primary closer before the emergence of Sam Cozart.

Second basemen Ethan Mendoza and infielder Casey Borba are both eligible to be selected this year if they do declare. Although unlikely to be picked, the duo could be force dependent on how aggressive recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain is in the Longhorns' brief transfer portal window.

In all, Texas can potentially lose four position players, two starting pitchers, and three experienced relief arms. The 2027 Longhorns will be a very young squad, made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores.

Draft-eligible juniors who entered the draft can withdraw if the interest is not there — Riojas, Harrison, and Grubbs did last season and returned for another year of college baseball.

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