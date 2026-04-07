Biggest Highlights From Texas Longhorns Pro Day

The Texas Longhorns are currently in the middle of spring practice as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad look to lay the groundwork for the 2026 season through the remainder of the offseason before hitting the field in the Fall

A few weeks ago in the mix of spring practice, the Longhorns hosted their annual Pro Day, giving a chance to the players who are looking at the next level an opportunity to test and work out in front of NFL head coaches, general managers, and scouts.

And those Longhorns look to put their best foot forward and continue to impress throughout the draft process as they look to try and showcase their skills in front of plenty of NFL personnel. Here are a few highlights from the Longhorns Pro Day.

Anthony Hill Jr. Solidifies First Round Potential

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr will undoubtedly be the first Longhorn taken in the 2026 NFL Draft; however, the question remains on how high the linebacker will be drafted, with some mocks having Hill as a day two pick or sneaking into the back half of the first round.

At Pro Day, Hill didn't do any of the tests, deciding to stick with the numbers he generated at the NFL Combine, which were solid, running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, the third fastest of any linebacker at the combine, with a 37-inch vertical and a 10'5" broad jump, which was tied for the third best among linebackers.

Instead of retesting, Hill took his Pro Day to focus on position drill, where he looked extremely fluid and explosive, showing off his elite positional skills in front of all 32 NFL teams.

Here are some clips from Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.'s Pro Day



Hill is projected as a top-50 prospect in this upcoming NFL draft#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/Ly4EtwQfjN — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 25, 2026

Whether Hill ultimately becomes a first-round pick, which won't be known until draft day rolls around, the linebacker has certainly put himself in the conversation to be among the players to hear their names called on day one.

Underrated Texas Prospects Showcase Skills

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Ethan Burke attempts to get into the backfield during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

When the NFL Combine invitations were released, one of the shocking Longhorns omissions was edge rusher Ethan Burke, who, throughout his career in Austin, had grown into a key starter on the Longhorns defense.

Burke would get his chance to impress at the Longhorns Pro Day, the edge measured out at six-foot-six, 267 pounds. At his big frame, Burke reportedly ran his 40-yard dash somewhere in the 4.8 second ranked and showed off his mobility with a 6.94 three-cone drill.

Putting together solid measurables with testing numbers to go along with a senior season that ended with 40 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble, Burke might have put himself on the radar for some NFL franchise and sneak himself into the later rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau was one of seven Longhorns who received an invitation to the NFL Draft. However, the Guilbeau was unable to compete much in Indianapolis, not testing due to an injury.

So the Longhorns Pro Day was going to be Guilbeau's best chance at trying to impress one NFL team to take a chance on him, and the defensive back made the most of the opportunity. Guilbeau ended his action in the Pro Day with 15 reps on the bench press, a 34-inch vertical, and a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash.

With the defensive back also likely a late-round pick, Guilbeau's solid performance at the Pro Day gives him the best chance to get selected in one of the later rounds.

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