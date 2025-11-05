Checking in With Texas Longhorns Rookies Around the NFL
It feels like the season just started, but we're already 10 weeks into the NFL in 2025, giving fans only a few more months left of football. With the season more than halfway expired, it may be a good time to check in on some Texas Longhorn rookies in the NFL and see just how well they have fared in their first season in the league.
Matthew Golden - Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden, the Packers' first wide receiver drafted in the first round in 23 years, has been up and down this season as a member of the well-rounded Green Bay roster. Splitting targets with fellow receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, quarterback Jordan Love has his pick of the litter when it comes to his wide receiver core.
Golden, on the season, has 23 receptions on 29 targets for 262 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown on the season. Though it may not be the stat line some Packers fans expected, Golden is still looking to grow into his role in Green Bay as a pro. The rookie Texas alumnus is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and is reportedly day-to-day. According to ESPN, head coach Matt LaFleur said the injury is not a long-term concern.
Kelvin Banks Jr. - New Orleans Saints
Kelvin Banks didn't have to travel too far away from Texas, joining the Saints in New Orleans after being selected with the 9th pick in the NFL draft. According to Pro Football Focus, among the 75 offensive lineman ranked, Banks's run protection grade of 67.6 is 33rd and pass protection grade of 66.2 is 40th. Overall Banks's protection grade is listed at 66.6, ranking him 35th in the league.
Ranked middle of the pack, Banks isn't defined by numbers, but potential. He is already looking like he is going to develop into one of the league's top tiered lineman and shows few signs of slowing down.
Jahdae Barron - Denver Broncos
The top cornerback in the country during his time at Texas, it was no surprise when Barron was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Selected by the Broncos with the 20th overall pick, Barron adds on to a secondary that already includes star corner and last season's Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.
Barron this season has ten tackles, three passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Andrew Mukuba - Philadelphia Eagles
Another member of Texas's lockdown secondary from last season, Mukuba was drafted in the second round to the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. At safety for Philadelphia, Mukuba totals 21 tackles, three passes defend and two interceptions.
Shaping up to be another weapon on an Eagles team that is likely to make another deep playoff run, perhaps Mukuba could be lifting a Lombardi trophy at the end of his rookie season.