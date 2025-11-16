Is Matthew Golden Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Giants)
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants due to a shoulder injury.
A first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Golden appears to be a true game-time decision for this matchup after he was questionable and missed Monday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Golden returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, giving him a chance to suit up on Sunday afternoon.
If Golden is unable to go, the Packers will lean on Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson as their top options on the outside in Week 11. Doubs injured his chest in Week 10 against Philly, but he is off the injury report and expected to play in Week 11.
This season, Golden has appeared in eight games, catching 23 of his 29 targets for 262 yards. He's yet to find the end zone in the NFL, although he has been involved as a runner as well, carrying the ball eight times this season for 45 yards.
With Golden's status up in the air for Sunday's matchup, the SI Betting team is looking elsewhere for a receiver prop in this NFC battle on Sunday.
Best Packers Prop Bet vs. Giants in NFL Week 11
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite props for this game, and he's backing Christian Watson to make a big play against the Giants:
Christian Watson OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-110)
Christian Watson missed the first six games of the season, but he’s made his presence felt in the three he’s played in. The Packers' wide receiver was targeted four times in each contest, hauling in four, two, and two catches in those games.
Despite limited targets, Watson is the Packers’ deep threat. He has receptions of 33, 52, and 25 this season, and could see a few extra targets this week with both Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks dealing with injuries.
