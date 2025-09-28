Packers vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 4
There could be a ton of points scored on Sunday night in Week 4, as the Dallas Cowboys (sixth-most points allowed in the NFL) take on the 2-1 Green Bay Packers in Dallas.
The main storyline in this game is Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas after being traded prior to Week 1, but bettors that want to wager on some plus-money props are in luck – at least on the Green Bay side.
Dallas has given up a ton of points this season, allowing over 30 to both the New York Giants and Chicago Bears in back-to-back weeks. Now, the total for this Week 4 matchups is up near 50 (47.5 currently) with the Packers looking to bounce back on offense after a rough showing in Week 3 against Cleveland.
There are players on both sides that I think are worth a bet to find the end zone, including Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime TD bets for Sunday night’s action.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Cowboys
- Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+210)
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+130)
- Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+205)
Matthew Golden Anytime TD (+210)
Earlier this week, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick for SI, and Packers rookie Matthew Golden is the player I’ve zeroed in on:
There couldn’t be a better matchup for Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden on Sunday night.
The Packers are taking on a Dallas Cowboys team that has allowed seven passing scores this season, including three to Russell Wilson and four to Caleb Williams in the last two weeks. Overall, Dallas’ defense ranks 31st in the league in EPA/Pass, and I think that’s a great sign for Jordan Love and this Packers offense.
With Jayden Reed and Christian Watson out with injuries, the Packers need someone to step up and lead this offense at receiver.
Tucker Kraft – the team’s tight end – appeared to be that guy in Week 2, but he tweaked his knee ahead of Week 3 and saw his numbers come crashing down.
So, the team’s first-round pick – Golden – ended up being the top option in Week 3, catching four passes for 52 yards while carrying the ball three times for nine yards.
Golden has just six catches for 68 yards this season, but he played a season-high 70.8 percent of Green Bay’s snaps in Week 3.
I expect an expanded role for Golden going forward, as he has a real chance to establish himself as the No. 1 receiver in this offense. At +210, Golden is worth a look against this terrible Cowboys secondary.
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (+130)
Green Bay has put together a solid run defense this season, allowing just 3.2 yards per carry, but it was gashed by rookie Quinshon Judkins for 94 yards on 18 carries in Week 3.
I think that sets up well for Williams, who has revived his career in Dallas, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns through three games in 2025.
The Cowboys may lean on their running game more in Week 4 with CeeDee Lamb out of the lineup, and Williams has racked up 17, 24 and 15 touches across his first three games this season.
At that volume, he’s a great bet to score in Week 4.
Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+205)
Speaking of volume, it’s hard not to love Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson in the passing game in Week 4.
This season, Ferguson has been the ultimate safety blanket for Dak Prescott, catching 27 of his 32 targets for 183 yards.
While the veteran tight end has yet to find the end zone, I think that could change in Week 4 against a Green Bay team that has allowed one score and 215 receiving yards to tight ends (third-most) this season.
Ferguson should see even more looks with Lamb out of the lineup, as he was targeted a whopping 14 times in Week 3, catching 13 passes for 82 yards.
