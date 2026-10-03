Four Texas Players Who Deserve More Opportunities After the Bye

Four weeks through the season, the Texas Longhorns find themselves undefeated and holding on to the No. 1 ranking in the country heading into a well-deserved bye week.

While the bye week will allow the Longhorns an opportunity to rest up, that means they will play the final eight weeks of the season without a break, and a gauntlet of top-ranked opponents is on the horizon.

With that said, the program will surely need production from some lesser-known names, so which four plays could earn an opportunity on the field when the Longhorns resume the season in week six?

Derrek Cooper, RB

Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper (5) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns already have a two-deep running back room with Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, but true freshman Derrek Cooper has continued to earn snaps in the rotation. As the biggest body of the three, his size continues to be an advantage for the program.

His role continues to grow, including earning a carry on a critical third down early in the game against the Volunteers. For Cooper, while he continues to get his feet wet in his first year in college football, as already proven with Smothers being out, he will continue make an impact this season.

Jermaine Bishop, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (4) runs for yards during the fourth quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bishop has long been viewed as the ace up the sleeve for the Longhorns, with his speed providing unmatched versatility for the offense and head coach Steve Sarkisian. That was on display for the first time against the Tennessee Volunteers.

He recorded two catches for 34 yards, including a 29-yard gain that set the Longhorns up within the Volunteers' 10-yard line. In that same contest, he also netted a nice punt return that was offset by a fair catch signal, but it was once again proof of how he can be utilized.

The Longhorns will have plenty of roles for Bishop to make an impact, but it is already clear that the Longhorns want to get him as involved as possible.

Richard Wesley, EDGE

A true freshman, Wesley entered the Forty Acres with high expectations as a recruit, as he was the No. 2 defensive end prospect coming out of high school. He has played in all four games so far this season for the Longhorns, contributing five solo tackles.

He is yet to land a sack in his limited time on the field, but does have one tackle for loss, which came in the win against UTSA. While the Longhorns have dominant edges, adding Wesley to the rotation will not only make the group deeper, but will give him valuable experience for next year and beyond.

Daylan McCutcheon, WR

In his second year with the program, McCutcheon has played in 14 games for the Longhorns, earning his first start in last season's bowl game against the Michigan Wolverines. He has also played in all four games this season for the program.

He is yet to record any stats this year, but the sophomore is a more-than-capable receiver in the slot, and in empty sets, could be a problem for opposing defenses with the rest of the loaded receiver room around him.

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