Texas Longhorns Suffer First Transfer Portal Loss of Offseason
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The Texas Longhorns haven't made a ton of transfer portal headlines since the end of the college basketball season, but the first major domino has fallen.
Per multiple reports, Texas forward Nic Codie has entered the transfer portal following two years with the Longhorns.
After the loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16, Codie said that he would be returning to Texas next season.
“I’ll be here next year," Codie said. "Bo Ogden, Austin Goosby, those are my guys. We got Matas coming back, Cam coming back, Declan (Duru), Lewis (Obiorah).”
However, it's clear things changed behind closed doors. He finishes his Longhorn career having played in 43 games (four starts) while averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.
What Nic Codie's Departure Means for Texas
Codie's departure could signal something bigger for Texas in the portal. Given his recent comments, it's likely he didn't want to leave, but it's possible the Longhorns could have another
TCU forward David Punch has been mentioned as a name to watch for the Longhorns, though there will certainly be other teams targeting him as well.
Codie came up big for Texas in the NCAA Tournament. In the win over Gonzaga in the Round of 32, he had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in what marked the most impactful performance of his career.
This led to some major praise from head coach Sean Miller, who had been open about Codie needing to improve early in the season after he fell out of the rotation. But the season-ending injury to Lassina Traore led to Codie receiving more playing time in the NCAA Tournament.
"He stepped up," Miller said. "He was called on, I think playing 26 minutes, might have been the most he's played in a long time. But he's gotten better. Nic went a long stretch where he didn't even play in the game. But he stayed with it, he didn't give in, he kept working and when his opportunity came he's gotten better and better and better."
During his freshman season, Codie scored a career-best 20 points in a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
It's likely he will look to land with a program that will allow him to be a starter headed into his junior year next season.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7