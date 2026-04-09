Texas Longhorns Suffer First Transfer Portal Loss of Offseason

The Texas Longhorns haven't made a ton of transfer portal headlines since the end of the college basketball season, but the first major domino has fallen.

Per multiple reports, Texas forward Nic Codie has entered the transfer portal following two years with the Longhorns.

After the loss to Purdue in the Sweet 16, Codie said that he would be returning to Texas next season.

“I’ll be here next year," Codie said. "Bo Ogden, Austin Goosby, those are my guys. We got Matas coming back, Cam coming back, Declan (Duru), Lewis (Obiorah).”

However, it's clear things changed behind closed doors. He finishes his Longhorn career having played in 43 games (four starts) while averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.

What Nic Codie's Departure Means for Texas

Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie and Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain react after a play in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Codie's departure could signal something bigger for Texas in the portal. Given his recent comments, it's likely he didn't want to leave, but it's possible the Longhorns could have another

TCU forward David Punch has been mentioned as a name to watch for the Longhorns, though there will certainly be other teams targeting him as well.

Codie came up big for Texas in the NCAA Tournament. In the win over Gonzaga in the Round of 32, he had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block in what marked the most impactful performance of his career.

This led to some major praise from head coach Sean Miller, who had been open about Codie needing to improve early in the season after he fell out of the rotation. But the season-ending injury to Lassina Traore led to Codie receiving more playing time in the NCAA Tournament.

"He stepped up," Miller said. "He was called on, I think playing 26 minutes, might have been the most he's played in a long time. But he's gotten better. Nic went a long stretch where he didn't even play in the game. But he stayed with it, he didn't give in, he kept working and when his opportunity came he's gotten better and better and better."

During his freshman season, Codie scored a career-best 20 points in a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

It's likely he will look to land with a program that will allow him to be a starter headed into his junior year next season.

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