Texas Basketball Lands Massive Commitment From Top-25 Prospect
Texas will soon have a Goosby in both its football and basketball programs.
Head coach Sean Miller secured his fourth commit of the 2026 recruitment cycle on Monday afternoon in combo guard Austin Goosby.
Goosby, out of Melissa, Texas, announced his decision to attend Texas live on CBS Sports' college basketball YouTube channel. Goosby, 247Sports' No. 18-ranked player in the 2026 class, chose the Longhorns over other finalists BYU, Baylor and Duke. He is the younger brother of Texas sophomore left tackle Trevor Goosby.
He becomes the highest-rated player in Texas' class, joining guards Bo Ogden (Austin Westlake) and Joe Sterling (Harvard Westlake) and center Coleman Elkins (Blair Academy).
Goosby's commitment
Sitting alongside his oldest brother Greg, Goosby unveiled a burnt orange t-shirt and announced that he will be taking his talents to the Forty Acres next year. When asked about what led him to pick the Longhorns, Goosby immediately mentioned the impact of Miller.
"On campus, Sean Miller, (the) first 2026 he called was me," Goosby said. "So straight from the jump, I knew I was a priority there, and they've never stopped building a relationship with me and having the same goal in mind as me."
Goosby said that Miller's message about the program's development aligned with his aim for his collegiate career.
"Right away, what he said is we're going to try to win a national championship, and that's what I'm coming in to do. Be a winner and do whatever it takes," Goosby said.
Goosby will arrive at Texas as three of the Longhorns' current core guards will be exiting. Jordan Pope, Chendall Weaver and Tramon Mark are all in their final years of college eligibility, leaving a void for the taking heading into next season.
Now Miller has his signature recruit to help replace that production in the No. 2 player from Texas and No. 5 guard in the 2026 class, per 247Sports.
Goosby as a player
247Sports' director of scouting Adam Finkelstein moderated Goosby's commitment decision on Monday, saying before Goosby's announcement that he's "definitely trending towards a big lead guard-type role" at the collegiate level, standing at 6-5.
In his evaluation from July 29, Finkelston wrote, "There aren’t many players, or certainly guards, in the country who can match the sheer tools of Austin Goosby." Finkelstein described that while Goosby has plenty of room for development, he has already "established himself as one of the best perimeter players in the country," and expanded upon that with the following:
"He’s a bouncy vertical athlete, a lay-up maker with his dominant right hand, has soft natural hands, and touch," Finkelston wrote. "His best attribute though may be his feel for the game. He cuts well, passes well, and instinctively knows how to play in ways that allow him to make quick and efficient decisions with the basketball.
"While Goosby will undoubtedly have to get stronger, his ability to play both on and off the ball, quickly read the game, and keep the ball moving once the dominoes have started falling should allow him to make an immediate contribution right away as a freshman. In short, he has a very high floor. If he gets more dynamic with his self-creation or consistent with his shot-making, then there could be star type outcomes that become possible as well."