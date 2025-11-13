Texas Longhorns vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Live Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns return to the Moody Center on Wednesday night after picking up their first win of the season on Saturday. Texas won there first-ever game of the Sean Miller era over the weekend, blowing out the Lafayette Leopards 97-60 in there home opener.
The Longhorns get set for their third game of the season, taking on a team from the Northeast Conference in the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Knights are currently winless on the season, being blown out by the Iowa State Cyclones in the season opener, followed by a close 10-point loss to the Saint Peter's Peacocks.
Texas has split its first two games of the season, against teams from the complete opposite ends of the competitive spectrum. Opening the season against the Duke Blue Devils and losing 75-60 in a game where the Longhorns were within striking distance throughout the ball game. And in game two, Texas picked up its first win of the season with a convincing victory over Lafayette.
Longhorns vs. Knights
Throughout the first two games of the season, the Longhorns have received big contributions from a pair of their newcomers. Sophomore center Matas Vokietaitis is quickly establishing himself as a budding star for the burnt orange, with the second-year player being Texas's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.5 points, shooting about 60 percent from the field, 9.5 rebounds, and two blocks.
The other new Longhorn, quickly making a good impression, is junior Dailyn Swain, who came with Miller from Xavier. Swain is Texas' second leading scorer, averaging 13 points, shooting about 40 percent from the field, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
The Longhorns will have to be on the lookout for Fairleigh Dickinson's Noah
Melson, who made his season debut in the Knights' second game of the season and scored a team-high 16 points off the bench, shooting over 50 percent from the field, along with three assists and two rebounds.
Texas will also have to hone in on another Fairleigh Dickinson guard as freshman David Jevtic has been a bright spot on the Knights squad through the first two games of the season. Jevtic is averaging 14 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line to go along with 4.5 rebounds and a pair of assists.
The Longhorns get the chance to continue to work through any kinks and grow as a group tonight at 7:00 PM against Fairleigh Dickinson at the Moody Center, for game three of the Miller era, and be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
Live Game Updates
Texas' starting lineup: guard Jordan Pope, guard Tramon Mark, forward Dailyn Swain, forward Nic Codie, center Matas Vokietaitis.
FDU wins the tipoff, and we are underway from the Moody Center.
Under 16 Timeout
It's been a fast-paced matchup through the first few minutes of the ball game, and the Longhorns lead 11-10 with 14:40 minutes left in the first half.
The Longhorns found themselves down early as Fairleigh Dickinson started the game right out of the gates, going on a 10-2 run through the first two minutes of the game. Texas battled back, however, storming back with a 9 to nothing run to take the lead before the first official time out.
Under 12 Timeout
Not much is falling for either team as the Longhorns increase their lead to 14-10 with 11:59 minutes left to play in the opening half.
As Texas has missed its last five shots and Fairleigh Dickinson has missed there last nine. Simeon Wilcher makes a three on his first shot off the bench.