2 Texas CBs Receive Jersey Numbers for Next Season

As the Texas Longhorns head into winter training in preparation for the 2025-26 football season, shifts are being made around the coaching staff, the depth chart — and the equipment room.

As veteran players leave and newer guys making an impact move up in the ranks, priority shifts as to who gets what number on the back of his jersey.

Many times, these numbers represent something significant in a player’s life. For two Texas cornerbacks, a jersey number signals their mindset for the new season.

Samari “Smoke” Matthews and Kade Phillips Have Received Their New Numbers

#Texas CB Kade Phillips will wear No. 8 for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/m4z3S8ivi7 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 11, 2026

Incoming true freshman Samari “Smoke” Matthews will be donning No. 11 after traditionally wearing No. 9 while playing for Hough High School in North Carolina, per CJ Vogel on X.

Kade Phillips, a second-year cornerback, will wear No. 8 this season. Matthews is set to make his collegiate debut this fall with he and Phillips expected as immediate impact players.

Matthews, a four-star prospect and the No. 8 corner recruit from North Carolina, signed with the Longhorns Dec. 3 and is currently enrolled at the school for the spring 2026 semester. In a class of incoming freshmen that put Texas at the top of recruiting class grades, Matthews’ name is among the most exciting prospects.

After finishing his senior season with 33 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, The Charlotte Observer named Matthews as North Carolina’s Mr. Football. At the April 2025 Under Armour camp, he produced an MVP performance.

Although he’s listed as just under 6-foot-1, Matthews is already believed to be pushing 195 pounds and is noted as an extremely physical player. Although he’s best utilized on the outside, with a talent for utilizing his agility to stay on top of tricky routes, he’s willing on the inside.

#Texas freshman CB Smoke Matthews will wear No. 11 this fall.



Additionally, CB Kade Phillips will be rocking a new number for 2026. pic.twitter.com/v1i2Na85NO — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 11, 2026

Phillips played in twelve games this past season, starting in three games during his true freshman year and logging 22 total tackles and three pass break-ups. As a five-star recruit, Phillips ranked as the No. 4 corner out of Texas and No. 8 overall in the state.

Phillips has incredible physical potential and dynamic athleticism, especially in his upper body and torso. Texas has already taken full advantage of this potential, developing his technique over the winter to prepare Phillips to take on a big role as a true freshman.

As he enters his second year, there’s no doubt that he’ll play a crucial part in a Texas secondary that will be losing several veterans and seeking to continue its legacy of producing NFL-caliber players.