The Longhorns and Aggies will play in their 121st all-time meeting on Friday and their third iteration since returning to the rivalry in 2024.

Both teams are in very different spots entering the final game of the regular season.

The Longhorns are 9-2 overall and have more likely than not clinched a playoff spot as it currently sits at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Quarterback Arch Manning is starting to find his rhythm behind a defense that has kept the team in games all season. Given the results of other conference games, Texas will come into this matchup with a chance to play in the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, enters the game at 4-7 overall and 1-7 in conference play, only beating Arkansas. The Aggies have gotten extremely inconsistent play from their quarterback, Marcel Reed, this season, leading to his benching last week in favor of Brady Hart. Texas' rival has nothing to play for other than to play spoiler to their in-state opponent.

That's why they could be dangerous.

Here are three bold predictions for The Lone Star Showdown on Friday.

The Game Will Be Closer Than Expected

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas longhorns edge rusher Ethan Burke (91) stops Texas A&M running back Amari Daniels (5) on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As mentioned, these teams are in two completely different spots coming into this game. Texas' defense has been one of the best in College Football this year and is going up against one of the most struggling offenses in the conference. With Texas having much more to play for, every sign points to this being a blowout.

But this is rivalry football.

While analysts can predict the talent of players versus others, they can't predict the amount of motivation each team has to beat the other. Aggies' quarterback Marcel Reed made it clear before the season, him and his teammates hate the Longhorns and want to beat them more than anyone else.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

If that's the case, then we may see the best version of Texas A&M this season. While the chance is very high that Texas comes out of this game with a victory, don't be surprised if it's another Lone Star Showdown classic.

Marcel Reed Will Play At Some Point

Tennessee defensive lineman Carson Gentle (35) reaches for Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, one of the biggest storylines between these teams was Reed's comments about the Longhorns. After claiming he hates them and that all of his teammates do too, both teams were given extra motivation to hand the other a loss later that season.

The year has not gone to plan for Reed. After ten games of disappointing play from the signal caller, head coach Mike Elko made the decision to bench Reed and start redshirt freshman Brady Hart. After Hart disappointed as well against Oklahoma, Elko said he hadn't decided who to start against Texas.

But it feels like it would be anticlimactic for Reed not to get a chance against the Longhorns he's talked so much about. He may not start the game, but if it starts going too far Texas' way, it would be a shame to not see him get a opportunity.

Texas Will Have Three Turnovers, Minimum

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back John Meredith III (0) makes an interception in the end zone during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game has the potential to be a grind-it-out win for Texas. If the Lone Star Showdown ends up being a defensive battle, the Longhorns will have plenty of chances to capitalize on the Aggies' rough quarterback play.

Texas has forced five turnovers over the last two games and this matchup feels no different. If Reed gets the start, the Longhorns' defense gets to face a quarterback who has thrown nine interceptions this season.

Even with all the injuries Texas is facing on its defensive line and secondary, this is their chance to have another statement performance as one of the best defenses in the league. If the game goes as these predictions have said, then they'll need it to walk out of Kyle Field with the victory.

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