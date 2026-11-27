Few rivalries in college football combine history, bitterness and statewide significance quite like Texas versus Texas A&M. Since their first meeting in 1894, the Longhorns and Aggies have played 120 games, producing national championship implications, Heisman Trophy performances and finishes that have become part of Texas football history.

After a 13-year separation, the rivalry returned in 2024, reminding fans what had been missing from the college football calendar. With the Lone Star Showdown back, here are the 10 greatest meetings in the rivalry's history, ranked by historical significance, individual performances, stakes and drama.

10. 2024: Texas 17, Texas A&M 7

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After 13 years apart, Texas and Texas A&M renewed their rivalry at Kyle Field with a spot in the SEC Championship Game on the line. The Longhorns controlled the matchup from the beginning, taking a 17-0 halftime lead behind touchdowns from Arch Manning and Jaydon Blue.

Quintrevion Wisner provided the offensive centerpiece, rushing for 186 yards on 33 carries. Texas' defense also delivered when it mattered most, stopping the Aggies on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter after a blocked punt gave them a short field.

The victory secured Texas' first SEC Championship Game appearance and gave the rivalry a memorable return.

9. 1995: Texas 16, Texas A&M 6

Texas entered Kyle Field looking to end Texas A&M's 31-game home winning streak and secure the final Southwest Conference championship. Behind freshman Ricky Williams, who rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, the Longhorns controlled the ground game.

Texas' defense forced six turnovers and kept the Aggies out of the end zone. The 16-6 victory ended A&M's remarkable home winning streak and gave Texas the final SWC title before the conference dissolved.

8. 1977: Texas 57, Texas A&M 28

Earl Campbell put together one of the greatest individual performances in rivalry history, rushing for 222 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 60-yard receiving score.

Texas entered the game ranked No. 1 and overwhelmed the Aggies in a 57-28 victory at Kyle Field. Campbell's five-touchdown performance helped cement his Heisman Trophy campaign, making the matchup one of the defining moments of his legendary season.

7. 1979: Texas A&M 13, Texas 7

Texas entered the matchup ranked No. 6 with hopes of reaching the Sugar Bowl, but the Aggies had other plans. Defensive end Jacob Green helped lead an A&M defense that consistently disrupted the Longhorns and limited their offense throughout the afternoon.

The 13-7 upset ended Texas' hopes of a major bowl appearance and gave the Aggies one of their most memorable victories of the decade. Green's performance also helped establish him as one of the Southwest Conference's premier defensive players.

6. 2006: Texas A&M 12, Texas 7

Texas A&M entered the 2006 meeting having lost six consecutive games to Texas. The Longhorns were ranked No. 10, but the Aggies' defense intercepted freshman quarterback Colt McCoy three times and kept Texas scoreless in the first half.

With Texas holding a 7-6 lead in the fourth quarter, quarterback Stephen McGee led an 88-yard drive that consumed nearly nine minutes. McGee capped it with an 8-yard touchdown run with 2:32 remaining, giving A&M a 12-7 victory.

The upset snapped the Aggies' six-game losing streak in the rivalry and prevented Texas from clinching the Big 12 South outright.

5. 2009: Texas 49, Texas A&M 39

Nov 26, 2009; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Christine Michael (33) is tackled by Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Lamarr Houston (33) in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Texas defeated Texas A&M 49-39. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas entered College Station undefeated and ranked No. 3, with national championship aspirations on the line. The Aggies made sure the Longhorns would have to earn their way to another victory.

Colt McCoy delivered one of the best performances of his career, throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 175 yards and another score. His 479 yards of total offense made him just the third player in NCAA history to throw for more than 300 yards and rush for more than 150 in the same game.

Texas eventually escaped with a 49-39 victory, completing its regular season at 12-0 and keeping its national championship hopes alive.

4. 1963: Texas 15, Texas A&M 13

Texas entered Kyle Field ranked No. 1 and needing a victory to complete an undefeated regular season. Instead, the Aggies nearly delivered one of the biggest upsets in program history, building a 13-3 lead.

The Longhorns mounted a fourth-quarter comeback, with quarterback Duke Carlisle scoring the winning touchdown with 1:19 remaining. Texas held on for a 15-13 victory, preserving its undefeated season and securing its first national championship.

3. 1998: Texas 26, Texas A&M 24

Ricky Williams entered the game needing 62 yards to break Tony Dorsett's NCAA career rushing record. Against No. 6 Texas A&M, he delivered 259 rushing yards and a touchdown, surpassing the record in one of the most memorable individual performances in college football history.

But the game wasn't over after Williams made history. Texas built a 23-7 lead before the Aggies rallied to take a 24-23 advantage with 2:20 remaining.

Major Applewhite led Texas down the field, setting up Kris Stockton for a 24-yard field goal with five seconds left. Stockton delivered, giving the Longhorns a 26-24 victory and pairing Williams' historic achievement with a dramatic rivalry finish.

2. 1999: Texas A&M 20, Texas 16

Just eight days before the 1999 matchup, the Aggie Bonfire collapsed, killing 12 students and injuring 27 others. The tragedy devastated the university community and gave the rivalry game an emotional significance unlike anything before it.

Texas initially controlled the contest, building a 16-6 halftime lead. But the Aggies rallied in the second half, eventually taking a 20-16 advantage on a touchdown pass from Randy McCown to Matt Bumgardner.

Texas still had an opportunity to respond, but Brian Gamble recovered a fumble forced by Jay Brooks with 23 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

The game became a moment of unity and remembrance for a university still mourning the lives lost. Its significance extended far beyond the final score, making it one of the most meaningful games in the rivalry's history.

1. 2011: Texas 27, Texas A&M 25

Nov 24, 2011; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Case McCoy (6) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Texas defeated Texas A&M 27-25. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2011 meeting carried an added significance: It would be the final matchup before Texas A&M's move to the SEC. The rivalry was about to disappear from the regular-season schedule, and the Longhorns and Aggies delivered a finish worthy of the occasion.

Texas A&M held a late 25-24 lead, leaving Texas with one final opportunity. Quarterback Case McCoy led the Longhorns down the field, setting up kicker Justin Tucker for a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

Tucker delivered, giving Texas a 27-25 victory and sending the Longhorns out of College Station with one final win over their biggest rival.

The kick became an instant piece of Texas football history. After 13 years without the matchup, it remained the final image many fans associated with the rivalry's first chapter.

There have been bigger individual performances and more emotional victories, but the combination of timing, stakes and a last-second finish makes the 2011 meeting the greatest Lone Star Showdown of all time.

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