Texas will be facing a Texas A&M offense searching for answers on Friday night.

But they don't know who will be leading it.

The Aggies enter the Lone Star Showdown following a 28-7 loss to Oklahoma, where redshirt freshman Brady Hart made his first career start in place of Marcel Reed.

Hart struggled to find consistency, completing eight of 20 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown and an interception. However, head coach Mike Elko has not committed to either quarterback for Friday's matchup.

That can be a potential benefit for Texas, but it creates a challenge for Will Muschamp when planning for his unit.

Two Quarterbacks, Two Different Challenges

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed has handled the majority of Texas A&M's quarterback responsibilities this season, throwing for 1,712 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 206 rushing yards. His experience and mobility give the Aggies an additional dimension, particularly when opposing defenses create pressure and force him out of the pocket.

On top of that, Reed's comments over the offseason about his hatred for the Longhorns give him extra motivation to be the starter on Friday.

Hart presents a different challenge.

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Although his first start against Oklahoma was inconsistent, Elko praised his willingness to push the ball downfield.

Hart connected with Isaiah Horton on a 36-yard pass against the Sooners, showing the ability to attack defenses vertically. However, he was sacked three times and struggled to work through his progressions when Oklahoma brought pressure.

Elko acknowledged that Hart occasionally rushed his reads, particularly when defenders closed in around him. That could encourage Texas to bring pressure early, but doing so against Reed carries a different risk.

Reed's mobility gives him opportunities to escape the pocket, extend plays and punish defenses that leave running lanes open.

Sarkisian said Monday that Texas expects both quarterbacks to have a chance to play and will prepare accordingly. That means the Longhorns cannot simply spend the week preparing for Hart's downfield passing ability or Reed's mobility.

The defensive front will be particularly important. Texas defensive end Colin Simmons is questionable, but he has established himself as one of the nation's most disruptive pass rushers.

Against Hart, disciplined pressure and forcing quicker decisions could help Simmons disrupt the passing game. Against Reed, maintaining rush-lane integrity and preventing scrambles become equally important.

For Texas, the challenge is not necessarily stopping an established offensive identity. It is preparing for an opponent that could change its approach depending on who lines up under center.

The Longhorns enter Friday's rivalry matchup with a clear advantage in consistency, but they cannot afford to mistake Texas A&M's uncertainty for predictability. In a rivalry game, being prepared for only one version of the opposition could be enough to create an opening.

Texas Faces an Unusual Defensive Preparation Challenge Against Texas A&MTexas A&M started freshman Brady Hart against Oklahoma after benching Marcel Reed. Hart struggled in the 28-7 loss, and the Aggies enter Rivalry Week with uncertainty surrounding their quarterback plans. A&M’s uncertainty is generally regarded as a weakness, but it also presents Texas with a preparation challenge.