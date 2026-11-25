Texas A&M has struggled to find offensive consistency throughout the 2026 season. At 4-7 entering Friday's Lone Star Showdown, the Aggies have endured a difficult stretch that has made it easy to overlook the weapons still available on their roster.

But one freshman has quietly provided a reason for Texas to take the Aggies' ground game seriously.

KJ Edwards has emerged as one of Texas A&M's most productive offensive players leading up to the season finale against its state rival.

For a Texas defense preparing to face an offense that has struggled to consistently move the football, Edwards represents a matchup that cannot be ignored. If the freshman can establish himself early, he could give the Aggies an opportunity to control the pace and keep their offense out of predictable passing situations.

Edwards Could Give the Aggies an Offensive Lifeline

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) rushes past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The freshman's production has not come without flashes of explosiveness. Edwards recorded 116 rushing yards against Citadel in week seven, becoming the first Aggie to reach 100 rushing yards in a game this season. He also scored twice against Arkansas, including a 66-yard rushing performance, before finding the end zone again against No. 8 Tennessee on a 25-yard run.

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Edwards has totaled 441 rushing yards on 72 carries this season, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. His production has become particularly valuable as Texas A&M has searched for consistency across its offense.

The Aggies have struggled to sustain drives and generate points, but Edwards has shown an ability to create positive yardage even against more difficult competition.

His role also carries implications for the Aggies' quarterback play. When Edwards can consistently gain yards on early downs, Texas A&M has more flexibility with its play calling. It can operate with shorter third-down distances, and the Aggies can incorporate play-action opportunities without having to rely exclusively on the passing game.

That could become a problem for Texas if it allows Edwards to establish a rhythm. The Longhorns will need to maintain gap discipline, tackle effectively and prevent the freshman from turning routine carries into explosive gains.

Forcing Texas A&M into obvious passing situations would allow Texas' defensive front to dictate the game.

The Aggies are coming off a 28-7 loss to Oklahoma, further emphasizing their offensive struggles. But dismissing their rushing attack based solely on the team's record would overlook one of the more productive individual performances on their offense.

Texas enters Friday's rivalry matchup with considerably more at stake, but Edwards gives the Aggies a potential way to make things uncomfortable. If the Longhorns cannot contain him early, an inconsistent Texas A&M offense could find the balance it has been missing.

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