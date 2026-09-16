3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas Longhorns Matchup vs UTSA

The Texas Longhorns were the story of college football in week two after finishing one of the greatest comebacks in program history to take down No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in an instant classic.

That game is over now, however, and the Longhorns have their attention turned to the UTSA Roadrunners, who are 2-0, including holding a win over the Texas State Bobcats, a common opponent between the two teams.

It's the last non-conference game of the season for the Longhorns, and the matchup will be decided by three key areas that will play a large role when the two teams meet in Austin.

Redzone Defense

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have a stingy defense, that part has been evident through the first two weeks of the season, despite facing some of the lethal offenses in the sport. Now with the Roadrunners coming to town, while their offense isn't other-worldly, their success rate in the redzone is, despite the small sample size.

So far this season, the Roadrunners are a perfect 100 percent at scoring once they are within their opponents 20-yard line, while the Longhorns defense are allowing defenses to score 62.50 percent of the time in the same area.

Ideally the Longhorns don't want to allow the Roadrunners into that space, but if they do, limiting the damage will be critical.

Win the Turnover Battle

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are averaging two takeaways per game, which is 17th in the country entering week three. On the flipside, they are averaging 1.5 turnovers per game, a mark that is a far cry from elite, but not awful either.

The Roadrunners on the other hand, are yet to turn the ball over this season, and are averaging 3 takeaways per game, which ranks No. 6 in the country. For the Longhorns, forcing turnovers will be key, while preventing them will also prove crucial in the matchup.

One way the Will Muschamp-coached defense can force turnovers is pressuring the quarterback. Owen McCown, the signal-caller for the Roadrunners, is yet to be sacked this season. Forcing pressure can create costly mistakes.

Texas vs. Itself

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns currently hold the best win in college football, having taken down the No. 1 team in the country, which resulted in the program earning that ranking. Now the program has an even larger target on their back than the normal one they entered the season with, placing larger emphasis on taking care of business.

The win over the Buckeyes was significant, but it means nothing if the Longhorns come out flat against the Roadrunners. Keeping the train chugging along will only make them stronger, rather than getting caught up in recent success.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.