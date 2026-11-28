3 Texas Longhorns Stood Out Above The Rest In The Lone Star Showdown
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The Texas Longhorns handled business on Friday night, defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 16-6. Texas never trailed and needed just one offensive touchdown to hold off Texas A&M.
The Longhorns didn't play their best offensive game, but the defense stepped up. They held the Aggies to 33 rushing yards and consistently got off the field on third down. Texas clinched a spot in the SEC Championship and finished the regular season 10-2.
Here are three Longhorns who stood out in College Station.
Jelani McDonald
McDonald's numbers won't pop off the page. He recorded three total tackles and a tackle for loss, but a third-quarter fumble recovery made the biggest difference. On second down, Mario Craver caught a pass, fumbled, and McDonald fell on top of it.
The Jim Thorpe Award finalist is always near the ball. It's the third consecutive game McDonald has intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble. Many defensive players deserve credit for Friday's performance, but McDonald's takeaway was a huge turning point.
Cam Coleman
Injuries have affected Coleman's season, and Texas hasn't quite seen the transfer wideout unlocked yet. He recorded four receptions, 37 yards, and the Longhorns' lone touchdown.
Coleman has been most effective in the red zone this season. He's scored seven touchdowns, and the majority of them are inside the 20-yard line. Coleman isn't putting up high yardage totals this year, but he becomes a threat in the red zone.
The Longhorns struggled offensively. They couldn't run the ball, and Arch Manning wasn't as sharp as last week. Steve Sarkisian needed someone to step up, and Coleman answered. If Texas is going to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, it needs the former Auburn wideout to take over.
Gianni Spetic
Spetic has been an unsung hero this season. The Memphis transfer has been perfect on extra-point attempts (41-for-41) and has missed one field goal.
Points were hard to come by, and Texas leaned on Spetic to come through. He went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts. He drilled a 54-yard field goal to get the Longhorns on the board. Then, he made kicks from 33 and 42 yards to put the game on ice.
Kickers don't get a ton of love unless they make a game-winning kick. But in a defensive slugfest where every point mattered, Spetic's reliable kicking made life easier for Texas.
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Zion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He currently writes for Texas Longhorns on SI. In addition to writing, he is the play-by-play voice for Southlake Carroll baseball and hosts a TCU show on the Bleav Network. X: @zion_trammellFollow zion_trammell