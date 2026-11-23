The Texas Longhorns didn’t miss a beat on Saturday afternoon, beating down the Arkansas Razorbacks to the tune of a 45-3 victory.

The Longhorns are now in a prime position to make the College Football Playoff as they ride a huge wave of momentum down the stretch and heading into the final game of the regular season. While that final game comes against a bitter rival, the Texas A&M Aggies, the Longhorns should head into that game as heavy favorites.

Although anything can truly happen in a rivalry game, the Aggies crawl into the Lone Star Showdown with the Longhorns, looking to secure a ticket to the postseason. And for the Longhorns, the recent play of a defensive star is a development that can change the dynamic of the Texas defense.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) intercepts a pass in front of Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns put up 45 points on Saturday, the most they’ve scored in SEC play this season, and while quarterback Arch Manning had a field day, one of those Texas touchdowns didn’t come from the signal caller's arm or the offense at all.

The Texas defense made its mark early with a game-changing, tone-setting play on the game's third drive. Safety Jelani McDonald intercepted a deflected pass in the middle of the field, but it wasn’t enough for the senior, who returned the ball for a 31-yard pick-6.

The interception return for a touchdown was the first of McDonald’s career and added to his recent run of big-time performances, as it was his fourth interception in the last two games.

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McDonald headed into the Arkansas game after an all time game after recording three interceptions against LSU. And after his pick against the Razorbacks, he became just the second FBS player this season to record four interceptions and a defensive touchdown across two games.

Additionally, McDonald became just the fourth Texas player this century with a pick-6 and five or more interceptions in a single season, as he leads the Longhorns in tackles and interceptions.

McDonald hasn’t just been one of the top safeties in the SEC, but in the country; 12 P4 safeties have four-plus combined forced turnovers this year, and the Longhorn safety leads that group in tackles, interceptions and pass breakups.

Texas’ defense is already one of the best in the nation and has largely been the driving force of the Longhorns this season, with an offense that has a tendency to be hot and cold.

However, having a ball-hawking defensive back like McDonald in the back end adds another dimension to that defense. McDonald’s ability to create short fields for the Texas offense or points makes the defense that much of an intimidating force.

McDonald is making a late push for the Jim Thorpe Award with his last two performances, and while he wasn't a semifinalist, his recent uptick in production could get him a nod as a finalist.

And with the Longhorns hoping to make a deep run in the postseason, McDonald’s growing confidence and feel for the football will only unlock another level of an already dominant Texas defense.

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