The No. 3 Texas Longhorns look to make one final statement during the regular season as they set their sights on a matchup that's always circled on the calendar year after year: the Lone Star Showdown.

The Longhorns head on the road to take on bitter rival, the Texas A&M Aggies, on Friday night, marking the third edition of the rivalry since its 2024 renewal. Texas has not lost to Texas A&M since the Lone Star Showdown returned to the calendar, with wins in 2024 and 2025.

Unlike the Longhorns, who make the short trip to College Station riding a huge wave of momentum and look to potentially secure a trip to the SEC championship game and all but sure up a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, the Aggies crawl into rivalry week.

The Aggies prepare to host their bitter rivals with not much to play for but pride and bragging rights as they head into Friday night with a 4-7 overall record and a 1-7 record in conference play, with the only win coming against Arkansas.

This time a year ago, Texas A&M was the team that was flying high with plenty of momentum and seeking to make one final statement to carry into the postseason.

However, after offseason changes to the coaching staff and major roster turnover, the Aggies now look to spoil their biggest rival's momentum in hopes of rescuing anything remotely positive for the 2026 season.

The Longhorns' defense won't know which quarterback they'll be facing once they take the field at Kyle Field on Friday. Texas A&M's usual starter, quarterback Marcel Reed, was benched in favor of quarterback Brady Hart ahead of the Aggies' game against Oklahoma.

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Reed has regressed significantly this season, as the quarterback has thrown for just 1,712 passing yards and for more interceptions than he has passing touchdowns. Reed was benched following his performance against Tennessee, in which he completed just 9 of 22 passes for 71 yards, throwing no touchdowns and one interception.

However, the Texas A&M offense didn't get much of a spark with Hart under center as the Aggies managed just seven points against the Sooners. Hart only completed 8 of 20 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Follow along with Texas Longhorns On SI after kickoff for live updates, highlights, stats and observations from the Friday night clash.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Live Updates and Box Score

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) catches a pass ahead of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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