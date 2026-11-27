The Texas Longhorns offense will face its final test before a possible run to the College Football Playoff. Texas will hit the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night.

The Aggies have struggled this season. They enter this game with four straight losses by a combined 55 points. That doesn't diminish the difficulty of winning this game. The Longhorns will enter a hostile environment and face a team that's desperate for a win.

Texas is coming off its most complete offensive performance of the season. Here is my confidence level for each position group.

Quarterback: 8/10

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last year's game, Arch Manning finished with 232 total yards and two touchdowns. He may not have to do much to help the Longhorns win this year. If the defense continues to play at a high level, Manning can manage the game.

He's coming off an outstanding performance against Arkansas, which means his confidence should be high coming into this week. However, Manning has struggled on the road this season. If he prevents costly mistakes, Texas should be in good shape.

Running Backs: 7/10

The Longhorns have failed to establish a consistent rushing attack over the last two games, but they have an excellent opportunity to bounce back on Friday. Texas A&M allows 138 rushing yards per game and if Texas can grab an early lead, it'll be easier to run the ball.

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The offensive line has to play better, but I'm slightly more confident that the Longhorns can run the ball effectively.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: 8/10

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think Emmett Mosley V will continue his recent success this week. He's posted 85 or more receiving yards in three of the last four games and has become a trusted target.

At this point, there isn't much reason to doubt the Longhorns' wideouts. Cam Coleman hasn't quite been the dominant wide receiver fans were expecting, but other players have stepped up. While Texas will likely lean on the running game, I think the Longhorns wide receivers could impact this game.

Offensive Line: 6/10

At this point, it's difficult to trust the offensive line. Trevor Goosby's injury has affected the offensive line's ability to protect Manning, and it could be without Andre Cojoe.

Texas A&M struggles to pressure the quarterback, but it's hard to be confident in this unit. If the Longhorns are going to make a deep run, the offensive line has to perform much better.

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