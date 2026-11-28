The Texas Longhorns are officially heading back to the SEC Championship.

Arch Manning and No. 3 Texas clawed their way to a 16-6 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in the regular-season finale on Friday, securing their spot in the SEC title game against Georgia in the process.

The Texas defense held Texas A&M out of the end zone for the second time in the last three meetings, making up for a lackluster day for the offense.

Cam Coleman Bounces Back

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly wasn't the greatest stat line ever but Cam Coleman had a much-needed bounce-back performance after being nearly invisible over the past few weeks.

He finished with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown, finding the end zone in the second quarter on a three-yard slant.

He had has as many catches against Texas A&M as he had in the past four games he played in combined.

Coleman will need to keep this momentum going headed into the CFP.

Arch Manning Finds a Way

Manning had one of his worst games of the season as a passer but found a way to move the chains when Texas needed it.

He finished 18 of 34 passing for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

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If not for a deep drop from Emmett Mosley V and some slight misses in the red zone, the yardage would have been better.

Overall, it certainly wasn't Manning's worst game but he will need to be much, much better moving forward.

Bad Day for the Texas Secondary, But Defense Still Had a Great Night

The numbers from Texas A&M's offense might not show it but the Texas secondary didn't play up to its standard on Friday night. The Aggies attacked the Longhorns downfield throughout the night.

Even on passes that fell ended up incomplete, the Texas cornerbacks were consistently losing 1-on-1 battles down the field or straight up leaving receivers open over the middle of the field. Texas got lucky that Brady Hart didn't see a few of the open options.

Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory had his way with Texas veteran cornerback Bo Mascoe on multiple occasions. His ability to make big plays down the field outside the numbers gave the Aggies the offensive spark they've been searching for.

The Longhorns will need to improve in the backend headed into the College Football Playoff.

Red Zone Offense Was Shaky

The Longhorns have been much better in the red zone this season than in recent years but that didn't continue against Texas A&M.

Penalties pushed Texas behind the chains but it was an errant pass into traffic from Manning that resulted in a tipped ball and ensuing interception at the goal line for Texas A&M when the Longhorns were looking to put the game away.

Texas came up short of back-to-back appearances in the National Championship in 2023 and '24 due to the inability to execute in the red zone.

That will need to change in the CFP.

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