3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win Against Missouri

Although the final score may read 34-20, the Texas Longhorns’ third-straight victory was a result of anything but a comfortable game.

For much of Saturday’s matchup, Texas looked like a team in danger of letting another opportunity slip away.

But when it mattered most, the Longhorns delivered, scoring 21 unanswered points to escape Columbia with another ranked victory.

Texas once again proved it could rise to the occasion against a ranked opponent, keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process while cracking open the door for a potential SEC championship berth.

Here are three Longhorns who stood out in the win.

Raleek Brown, RB

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the first half, the biggest question surrounding Raleek Brown wasn’t about his production.

It was why he wasn’t getting the ball more often.

On his first five carries, Brown rushed for 44 yards, averaging an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt. Three of those carries came on Texas’ first touchdown drive, where he picked up 32 yards to help the Longhorns respond to Missouri’s early lead.

But despite his success, Brown finished the first half with just five carries, even as the Longhorns’ offense appeared to stagnate.

And in the fourth quarter, Brown showed exactly why that question was worth asking.

With the score tied at 20, Brown helped spearhead Texas’ go-ahead drive, accounting for 22 yards on his first three touches before reeling in a beautifully placed 23-yard touchdown pass from Arch Manning.

He wasn’t finished either. After Texas forced a late turnover, Brown punched in the dagger from eight yards out to put the game away.

Arch Manning, QB

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It always seems like the world's biggest magnifying glass is placed on Arch Manning every Saturday.

And against Missouri, he delivered one of his strongest performances yet.

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Manning finished with 297 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 28 of his 38 attempts without throwing an interception.

Despite facing consistent pressure from the Tigers' defense, Manning appeared calm and composed in the pocket, delivering accurate throws and showing a willingness to let plays develop downfield.

It wasn’t a perfect performance. There were still moments where Manning held onto the football too long and contributed to some of the same problems Texas has been dealing with all season.

But when Texas needed him to deliver, he answered the call.

With Texas trailing 20-13 late in the third quarter, Manning faced a crucial third-and-10 from Missouri's 25-yard line. And with Jermaine Bishop Jr. breaking open downfield, Manning didn't let a second slip, finding the freshman for a 25-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Then, in the fourth quarter, he found Raleek Brown for a 23-yard touchdown, giving Texas a lead it would never relinquish.

For a quarterback who has spent much of the season dealing with inconsistent protection and questions surrounding his decision-making, Saturday was another encouraging step forward.

Rasheem Biles, LB

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles after a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri got two very different looks at Rasheem Biles in the second quarter.

And neither one of them went its way.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, the senior linebacker was sent on a blitz and got to Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons in a heartbeat. Although Simmons got the pass off, Biles tipped it at the point of release and forced an incompletion.

On the very next play, Biles was given the Cayden Lee assignment. He went stride-for-stride with the SEC’s leading receiver and forced the incompletion.

Here's Rasheem Biles locking up the leading receiver in the SEC



Best LB in the country pic.twitter.com/LijEePXxFd — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 7, 2026

The sequence was a perfect example of what has made Biles such a valuable piece of Will Muschamp's defense.

Biles finished with a team-high-tying six tackles, two pass breakups and three quarterback hurries, continuing an impressive stretch for the Pittsburgh transfer.

Although he didn't record a sack this time around, his impact was no less apparent.

As Texas continues its push toward the College Football Playoff, Biles is making an increasingly convincing case as one of the Longhorns' most important defensive players.

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