Texas Backup QB Could Be Earn Major Payday
In the world of NIL deals and revenue sharing, college athletes are allowed to make money for the first time, and some are taking in major paydays.
This may include Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who, according to On3, has an NIL valuation of $6.3 million. It's not just the starters, though, making big-time paychecks, but backup quarterbacks as well.
According to an article via Front Office Sports, backup quarterbacks in power conference schools are earning an average of $233,000. The publication went on to point out Texas backup QB KJ Lacey specifically, saying he could be making up to seven figures sitting behind Manning.
What Kind of Addition is KJ Lacey to the Texas Longhorns
KJ Lacey joins the Longhorns this season as a four-star recruit, and the No. 14 overall QB recruit in the 2025 class. In 2024, Lacey won the Mr. Football award in Alabama and in 2023, the young QB went 14-1 with Saraland High School, threw for 3,448 yards, 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions, according to 247Sports.
Lacey enrolled with Texas in January and now sits in a quarterback room with Arch Manning, redshirt freshman Trey Owens and seniors Matthew Caldwell and Joe Tatum. Lacey could be the top option behind Manning in this group, coming into Texas with impressive abilities at QB.
"One of the better pure passers in the 2025 cycle. Frequently in rhythm and in sync with his wide receivers. On the smaller side, but gets the ball out fast and can change arm angles to create throwing windows," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. Accurate to both the first and second levels and has the power to connect on his fair share of deep shots. Has proven to be a tricky tackle for pass rushers as he dances away from pressure and buys himself time."
With both Lacey and Manning in the same film room, Texas could possibly have one of the most valuable quarterback duos in the nation. Manning has found his fair share of NIL deals himself, working with name brands like Canes and Redbull. As NIL and, now revenue sharing, take on an even greater presence in college football and other collegiate athletics, there is no telling how high player salaries could become.
At a university such as Texas's, there is no shortage of brands looking to work with the Longhorns, and players such as Manning and Lacey are just some of the benefactors among hundreds of Longhorn athletes.