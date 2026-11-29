The Texas Longhorns officially completed the regular season on Friday, taking down the Texas A&M Aggies for a 16-6 win.

Texas has now clinched its spot in the SEC Championship, setting up a matchup with Georgia.

But while fans got to see all of the on-field action on ESPN, there were some notable moments before and after the game that the TV cameras didn't capture.

Texas Players Join the Band for Postgame Celebration

Texas Longhorns players celebrate after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the final seconds ticked off, the Texas players ran over to the Longhorn band for a team-wide postgame celebration that served as a final sendoff to the regular season after a 10-2 finish.

Just like they did after beating LSU in Baton Rouge, the Longhorns made sure to soak in the win by making some memories with the band. No more road games for the rest of the season, so the team made sure to make the celebration count. It's only neutral-site games from here on out as the Longhorns head into the SEC Championship and College Football Playoff.

Rasheem Biles, Justin Cryer, Cam Coleman, Derek Williams Jr., Cam Coleman and Graceson Littleton among others jumped into the front row to celebrate with the band

This season, Texas has taken over:



- Neyland Stadium

- Memorial Stadium (Columbia)

- Death Valley

- and now, Kyle Field



“The team's gone to Neyland, Death Valley, and Kyle Field and won at all three of those arenas on the road … They’ve earned it.” pic.twitter.com/evPYGokzym — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 28, 2026

Hero Kanu Coaching

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Texas defensive lineman Hero Kanu remains out with an upper-body injury. He's had a big brace on his left arm and was ruled out for the rest of the season following the LSU game.

However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian surprisingly said last week that Kanu could "potentially" return if the Longhorns make a deep run into the postseason.

Regardless of what the rest of the season looks like for Kanu, he's making sure that his impact his felt even if he's not playing. During pregame warmups on Friday, Kanu was coaching up the defensive line.

Hero Kanu made his presence felt as an “assistant coach” during warmups last night for Texas



If the recovery goes well, there’s not many players more deserving of one more shot to play this season if Texas advances far enough in the CFP. pic.twitter.com/x8KSiyUVX9 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 28, 2026

Ryan Niblett Took a Moment to Soak it All In After the Win

Texas returner Ryan Niblett has sacrificed a lot during his time in Austin. He's switched positions multiple times and could have transferred elsewhere to pursue other opportunities.

Instead, he stayed with Texas and became the team's most important player on special teams last season with three punt return touchdowns. Niblett is the definition of the kind of culture-first guy that Steve Sarkisian has valued in this program.

The Longhorns still have multiple big games ahead but Niblett made sure to soak in the moment on the field after Texas officially beat Texas A&M on Friday.

Ryan Niblett soaking it in after the win over Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/IQk4hwujtC — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 28, 2026

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