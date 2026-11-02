4 Things You Didn't See on TV in Texas Longhorns Win vs. Mississippi State

The Texas Longhorns took care of business on Saturday night with a 31-3 win over Mississippi State at home during ESPN's primetime window.

However, there were a few things that Texas fans might have missed unless they were at the stadium watching the game in-person.

Here is some of what Texas Longhorns on SI noticed from the press box at DKR that the cameras at ESPN might have missed during the game.

Colin Simmons Stayed Active on the Sidelines Despite Being Out

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being out with an ankle injury, Texas star edge rusher Colin Simmons was active with the coaches on the sidelines throughout the game. He was right in the mix alongside Johnny Nansen, LaAllan Clark and Will Muschamp nearly every time the Longhorn defense was on the field.

Simmons could have elected to just sit back and relax under the covered bench throughout the game but his presence right next to the other members of the defensive coaching staff spoke volumes about how locked in he is with his teammates despite not being on the field.

It's stuff like that that can go a long way with NFL scouts, as if they needed any more reasons to love what they've seen from Simmons.

Graceson Littleton Tried to Return

Texas Longhorns on SI spotted Graceson Littleton come out of the locker room very early at halftime to test out his lower-body injury by running up and down in the end zone as a trainer looked on.

Littleton appeared to be running fine without any obvious limp but it's clear something was bothering him. He didn't end up returning to the game.

Texas CB Graceson Littleton comes out early during halftime to test out what appears to be a lower-body injury



He’s been on the sidelines for most of the game and was replaced by Warren Roberson. pic.twitter.com/VcF7yac0fH — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 1, 2026

Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that Littleton could potentially miss the rest of the regular season due to a knee injury but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will likely have an official update on Monday.

Cam Coleman Talked to Chris Del Conte After Injury

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman had a strong start against Mississippi State before exiting early with injury. He returned to the bench in street clothes before the first half came to an end.

Texas Longhorns on SI spotted Coleman talking with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte on the sidelines once the team came out of the locker room ahead of the third quarter.

They only spoke for a moment -- around 15 seconds or so -- but it was an interesting interaction to see. Perhaps Del Conte was giving Coleman some words of encouragement after picking up the injury.

Multiple Players Out That Weren't On Injury Report

The broadcadt focused on some of the main injuries, but there were multiple other Longhorns that didn't suit up despite not being listed on the injury report.

Here's a few of those names:

- Yaheim Riley, DB



- Myron Charles, DL



- Hayward Howard Jr., DB



- Smith Orogbo, EDGE



- Isaiah Coleman, DL

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