Texas vs. Arkansas: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

There were several big-time performances last season when the Texas Longhorns beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 52–37.

Arch Manning threw for 389 yards and scored five total touchdowns, while wide receiver Parker Livingstone had 104 yards and a touchdown on just two receptions. Defensively, edge rusher Colin Simmons recorded a sack and five tackles, and linebacker Liona Lefau had a 52-yard scoop-and-score to seal the game.

This season, several players will help determine the outcome of the Texas–Arkansas game. These matchups will define the Week 12 contest as the Longhorns try to close the season strong amid what could be an SEC title push.

Quincy Rhodes Jr. vs. Melvin Siani/Trevor Goosby

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop is stopped by Arkansas defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr. surprised many by returning to school for his senior season. He could have been a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL draft after a breakout junior season. It was a big move for new head coach Ryan Silverfield.

Rhodes had 44 tackles, 15.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks in 2025; his career totals were 16, 2.0 and 1.0, respectively, through his first two seasons at Arkansas. This season, he returns as the star of the defense and will be a focus for Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey’s game plan.

The senior pass rusher’s presence is hard to ignore. Despite his impressive size at 6’6” and 273 pounds, he moves very well and has the potential to improve further as both a rusher and a defender against the run. Rhodes can also line up on the inside.

Texas upgraded its tackle duo, adding Melvin Siani from Wake Forest to pair with Trevor Goosby. If the two can hold their ground against Rhodes, it will make life easier for Manning — and boost their draft stock in the process.

Texas Pass Rush vs. Arkansas QB

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is not clear yet who will be under center for the Razorbacks in Week 1. Regardless, plenty can change by the penultimate game of the regular season. That makes Arkansas’ roster difficult to project for its matchup with Texas.

Texas has the talent to make life difficult for Arkansas’ leader under center, whether it’s KJ Jackson or AJ Hill. Simmons is a candidate to repeat as the SEC’s sack leader, and players like Lance Jackson, Brad Spence and Colton Vasek will help apply the pressure.

Arkansas does not have a veteran player under center, and if Texas can get to the quarterback, the offense’s job will be a lot easier for the Longhorns.

Transfer CBs vs. Cam Coleman/Ryan Wingo

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo celebrates a first down during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adding players via the transfer portal can be a hit-or-miss proposition, and Arkansas added nearly half a roster’s worth of players. One area that received a massive overhaul was at defensive back.

Cornerbacks Joker Johnson (Tulane) and La'khi Roland (Maryland) are among the many cornerbacks and safeties who joined the program this offseason. Like the quarterback position, it is difficult to project who will be lining up on the outside by Week 12, but there is a good chance it will be multiple transfers.

This provides an opportunity for Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo to shine against the Razorbacks’ pass defense. They might be one of the hardest duos to guard in college football, and they will present quite the challenge for Arkansas. Manning had a special game against Arkansas last season and could repeat it with special players like Coleman and Wingo dominating on the outside

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