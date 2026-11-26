The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of a 10-2 record and a potential SEC Championship Game berth this Friday in College Station. An underperforming 4-7 Texas A&M Aggies squad is the last remaining obstacle before the CFP.

While it'd be easy to write off Mike Elko's squad amid an unfathomable season, that's still a high-priced SEC roster playing in front of the 12th Man on Black Friday.

This isn't a guaranteed win, even if the spread at most sportsbooks predicts a two-score blowout.

Here are the five Longhorns (besides the obvious, quarterback Arch Manning) who could decide Texas's Week 13 matchup with Texas A&M:

EDGE Lance Jackson

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Lance Jackson (40) reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colin Simmons and Richard Wesley both listed as questionable for the matchup, EDGE Lance Jackson will be relied on in any case to generate a pass rush and seal the edge against an Aggies offensive line that's performed at a night and day difference from the left to the right side.

Texas A&M left tackle Tyree Adams has performed respectably, but right tackle Lamont Rogers, the replacement for Wilkin Formby, who slid inside to guard to great success, could be vulnerable.

Jackson could be a big reason why Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed or Brady Hart can't get more going in the passing game, regardless of whether Simmons joins him.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles

Defensive tackle Hero Kanu is out for Friday's game, which means the best way to generate pressure through the middle will be linebacker Rasheem Biles' athleticism and violent streak.

Biles will be necessary to plug gaps in the middle, since Holmon Wiggins and Adam Cushing use zone blocking schemes to open up lanes and spy on Reed or Hart.

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Biles hasn't had a quiet game all year. Don't expect one in his lone chance to be part of this heated intrastate rivalry.

Safety Jelani McDonald

If there's anyone who can make Reed's life hell downfield, it's the Longhorns' interceptions leader this season, safety Jelani McDonald. With five thus far, McDonald is Texas's biggest ballhawk and a big-game performer.

Who can forget his three interceptions of LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt a few weeks ago during UT's 22-21 win over LSU in Baton Rouge.

McDonald has one more regular-season game in Burnt Orange. Don't be surprised if/when he makes it count.

Offensive Lineman Jordan Coleman

Right tackle Andre Cojoe's status is up in the air for the regular-season finale, potentially opening up Jordan Coleman to some reps down the stretch.

While Cojoe initially struggled starting at left tackle, he's been getting up to speed on the right side. Coleman could prove that he can handle pressure-cooker spots, since Cojoe has had focus problems with a starter's workload at times.

Running Back Raleek Brown

Raleek Brown can take the home crowd out of this game early with a strong performance on the ground. While Texas A&M is respectable against the pass, without defensive tackle Landon Rink, the Aggies could have trouble containing the Longhorns' run game at the first level.

If Brown is able to scare Elko into loading the box, that can open up Texas's many weapons on the outside in the passing game.

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