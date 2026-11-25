Does the Texas Longhorns football program need an SEC Championship to validate the conference jump from the Big 12 two years ago? Will playing in the title game be beneficial for UT at all down the stretch of the 2026 season? The answer is no. To both.

These are questions Steve Sarkisian and Co. need to reckon with as the CFP picture comes into focus.

Texas is 9-2 heading into the regular season finale with the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. With the No. 3 spot in the CFP rankings, it's likely that the Longhorns have clinched a spot in the field already. The committee moving the Alabama Crimson Tide down to No. 6 likely means elimination from the CFP with an Iron Bowl loss. UT's resume has aged much better than Alabama's as the season has progressed.

With the CFP practically a lock, what good would an SEC Championship Game berth be, especially if the Longhorns took a loss in that game?

Not much good, frankly.

The SEC Championship Game Isn't Worth it For the Texas Longhorns

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SEC Championship Game is contractually obligated to be played in Atlanta until the 2031 season, but the expansion to a 24-team CFP field next year may mean this year's is the last conference championship weekend.

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UCLA

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Does Texas really need an SEC Championship to add to its resume? Will that make anyone more likely to accept the Longhorns as a "true" SEC program?

No, and no. The Oregon Ducks were the 2024 Big Ten Champions. No one remembers that, though, because Oregon got blown out 41-21 to the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in January 2025. The Ducks aren't any more a member of the Big Ten for winning that game. Most in the Big Ten are still against the West Coast expansion.

What's more important than risking postseason seeding is having a fully healthy roster. The Longhorns could use some extra rest, especially if that enables a quicker return for defensive tackle Hero Kanu, EDGE Colin Simmons, and/or EDGE Richard Wesley. Less wear-and-tear for guys like right tackle Andre Cojoe, who is currently questionable for the Texas A&M game, would also be beneficial.

While a win over the Georgia Bulldogs, the only team to punch its ticket to the SEC Championship Game so far, would be a resume boost, it'd only mean one extra matchup of being hit by elite-level athletes. It doesn't move the needle closer to national championship glory.

Nothing about playing in the SEC Championship Game would move the needle for Texas. It'd be best for the Longhorns to miss this game.

Texas makes it with a win over the Aggies, plus an Ole Miss Rebels win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl or an Arkansas Razorbacks win over the LSU Tigers. If LSU beats Arkansas and Mississippi State wins, though, then Alabama gets the SEC title game nod. A Longhorns win eliminates Tennessee outright.

We'll see how the cookie crumbles. Hopefully, an SEC chip doesn't fall into Texas's lap this weekend.

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